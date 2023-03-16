Fortress Sydney will officially open in April 2023

Fortress has announced its brand new gaming and entertainment venue, Fortress Sydney, will be opening on 1 April 2023, following the completion of construction. The ambitious new site is being described as ‘the largest games venue of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere,’ and will contain multiple arcades, a sci-fi themed bar, and esports arenas, all spread across the top levels of Central Park Mall in Chippendale, NSW.

While the venue was originally set to open in 2022, the scope of establishment pushed back this date several months. Now, the public is finally being invited in – with RSVPs for its afternoon opening now live. The first 100 people to enter its doors will get a goodie bag with merchandise, though there’ll also be plenty of activities to tempt attendees during the week.

Like companion venue Fortress Melbourne, the newly-established Fortress Sydney will host weekly trivia, tabletop gaming sessions, free play opportunities, social networking, and guided Dungeons & Dragons adventures for keen players of all experience levels.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Fortress Sydney weekly schedule:

Monday – Taven Trivia

Wednesday – Board Game Social + Free Play

Friday and Saturday – Late Nights

Sunday – Dungeons & Flagons

The venue will be walk-in only and will likely be popular in its opening weeks. The existing Fortress Melbourne is an impressive venue with plenty on offer for gaming enthusiasts – and Fortress Sydney appears to be an ambitious expansion of its core themes.

If you’re keen to head down to Fortress Sydney for the opening weekend in April, you can register for tickets on the Fortress website. The new venue is located at Central Park Mall, Level 2, 28 Broadway, Chippendale, NSW, 2008.