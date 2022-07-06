Forspoken has been delayed again, this time to 2023

Forspoken, the upcoming magical adventure from Square Enix and Luminous Productions, has been delayed again, with the game now set to launch on 24 January 2023. According to the development team, work on the title is technically finished, but it requires more polish before it hits the market.

‘As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023,’ an update on Twitter reads. ‘All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.’ The team thanked fans for their patience and support, and promised more news later in Winter (Southern Hemisphere).

The reaction to the delay has largely been positive, with fans taking to social media to encourage the team to take all the time they need. This appears to be part of a wider push for better working conditions for game developers, and a deeper understanding from fans of why delays are necessary.

‘I’ll wait as long as it takes,’ one keen fan wrote on Twitter. ‘Take your time and make an awesome game!!’

While the delay will come as a disappointment for those looking forward to the adventure, it will give the team more time for that much-needed polish, and to hopefully continue work without the need to crunch. No game should be made with the sacrifice of health and wellbeing, and a small delay will hardly dampen the enthusiasm for this narrative.

Forspoken is a rare fantasy game that aims to innovate the adventure genre with a fresh new story and lore not tied to any existing franchise. While this presents a risk for developers – people tend to stick with properties they know – early looks at the game have shown off a sparkling sense of promise, and potential for an epic experience.

With a recent PEGI rating illuminating more about the deeper themes and plot of the game, anticipation for the title is stronger than ever. Fans will have to wait a few more months to get their hands on it, but that should ensure the finished product is as polished and impressive as it can possibly be.