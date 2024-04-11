News

Amazon celebrates Fallout launch with the opening of Vault 33 in Sydney

Head down to Sydney CBD on 11 April, and you'll get a taste of the post-apocalypse.
11 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has today unveiled a special Fallout installation in Sydney, Australia – a replica of Vault 33 in Martin Place. On 11 April 2024 – today only – keen visitors will be able to check out the iconic Vault, and discover the “the infinite lifestyle possibilities of digging down rather than up and out.”

As described in a press release, the newly-established Vault is designed to combat the “limitations of urban sprawl and vertical development” by highlighting the potential of “prime underground real estate.”

In clearer terms, Vault 33 is an underground installation set within Sydney’s abandoned tunnel system, comprising multiple Fallout-themed rooms, including a living room, and a school set-up. It’ll be mightily familiar to those who’ve played the Fallout games, and those keen for the upcoming TV series, which launches today.

Those wishing to inspect Vault 33 for themselves will need to register to attend a session. You’ll need to get in quick if you’re keen, as sessions are only available for today, and they’re already being booked out.

Read: Amazon’s Fallout TV series may already be renewed for Season 2

For anyone who misses out, there’s only a short wait to go before Fallout launches on Amazon Prime Video. The show will be available today from 11:00 am AEST | 6:00 pm PT | 9:00 pm ET.

Already, early reviews are calling it an excellent video game adaptation, with praise for its characters, setting, and tongue-in-cheek tone. Based on one early report, it may have already been renewed for a second season – and given the public reception so far, that seems to be an excellent thing.

Keep an eye out for Fallout on Amazon Prime Video from today.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

