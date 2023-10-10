Espresso Displays reveals 4K 17-inch portable display

Espresso Displays has revealed its next generation portable touchscreen display, the Espresso 17 Pro, with an array of new features detailed in a showcase video. Much like its predecessor – the excellent Espresso Display 15 Touch – this handy device can server as a second screen on the go, but there’s also a number of improvements arriving with this model.

As detailed, the Espresso 17 Pro will include a touch screen with a 4K resolution, 450 nits of brightness, and a “1 billion colour and 10-bit spectrum”, which should make the display brighter and more dynamic. In the GamesHub review of the Display 15 Touch, we called out its lack of definition as a relative disappointment, so it’s great to see this addressed in the new model.

Other improvements for the 17 Pro include a refreshed, lightweight design, and a complete overhaul of the Espresso touchscreen software, which will now include gesture controls and easier manipulation. There are also new sensitivity features, which are designed to support “pro-level drawing and creative touchscreen functions.”

The Espresso 17 Pro will also introduce a new software known as Jot, which allows for easier note-taking and drawing, for those looking to use the touchscreen display as a form of digital sketch pad.

These features are supported by an array of new accessories, including a redesigned portable stand, a new folio-style case, a “Creator” screen protector for a smoother drawing experience, and a brand-new portable Charge battery that can be used in tandem with a laptop or other device to “dynamically switch charging direction”.

This is likely to aid the use of devices like the Nintendo Switch, which can be hooked up to an Espresso monitor, as long as there’s an external battery in the loop of cables.

Espresso 17 Pro: Australian Pricing and Release Date

The Espresso 17 Pro is set to launch very shortly in Australia and around the world. It’s now available to preorder on the Espresso website, with shipping set to begin in November 2023.

Here’s the complete price list for the Espresso 17 Pro, and the brand new array of Espresso devices:

Espresso 17 Pro – AU $1,499

– AU $1,499 Espresso Charge – AU $199

– AU $199 Espresso Stand Pro – AU $129

– AU $129 Espresso Pen – AU $119

– AU $119 Espresso Case 17 – AU $89

– AU $89 Espresso Create 17 – AU $89

A pre-sale studio bundle including every accessory will be priced at AU $1,925. Meanwhile, a smaller essentials bundle only including the display and stand will be priced at AU $1,499.

You can find out more about the latest Espresso Display on the Espresso website.