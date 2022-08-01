News

Lawn Mowing Simulator is free on the Epic Games Store

Sit back, relax, and prepare to cut a whole lot of grass.
1 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
lawn mowing simulator

Image: Skyhook Games

There’s something idyllic about the very idea of cutting lawns. With a stretch of green grass before you, and the power of a mower at your fingertips, the world is your oyster. That said, the notion of owning a lawn in the first place feels like a fantasy for most – particularly in this economy. That’s where Lawn Mowing Simulator comes in.

This game lets you live your wildest dreams: owning a lawn, and mowing that lawn. In Lawn Mowing Simulator, you can purchase your very own ride-on mower, and take it to grassy fields to snip grass and perfect your garden in a gorgeous British countryside.

‘Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode,’ the game’s official description reads. ‘Take your mowing further with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more.’

Whatever mowing attachment you desire, this game has it all. It’s also got castle grounds to cut, equestrian fields to groom, and plenty of pretty plants to cut down to size. You can even hop into the game’s business management mode to foster your very own ‘lawncare’ company and hire out your services to anyone willing.

lawn mowing simulator epic games store
Image: Skyhook Games

Read: Goat Simulator 3 announced at Summer Game Fest

But the best news is you can now do all of this for free.

As part of the August free game offerings on the Epic Games Store, you can now claim Lawn Mowing Simulator for your Epic Games library. You will need to have an account to grab the game, but that’s the only requirement.

Once you’re all signed up, it’s time to live your best, lawn-filled life.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available for free until 5 August 2022 at 1:00 am AEST.

When the time ticks over, the game will be replaced by Unrailed!, a co-op multiplayer game where you build train tracks in a procedurally-generated world. This game will be available until 12 August, and will then be replaced by another yet-to-be-announced free game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
