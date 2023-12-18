Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree rumoured for February 2024

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is rumoured to be releasing in February 2024, based on a unique retail listing for an upcoming Thrustmaster controller. As spotted by ChiefLeef22 on Reddit, a retail store known as Datablitz briefly uploaded a listing for a limited edition “Elden Ring X Thrustmaster eSwap Pro X 2 Controller” launching in February 2024 specifically to align with the release of upcoming Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

In addition to mentioning an “anniversary” edition of Elden Ring with Shadow of the Erdtree included, the listing also reportedly hinted at a “major keybeat or new game expansion in 2025” – although these references are less clear.

Since the listing was spotted, it has been taken down from the Datablitz website, and preserved images of the controller have also seemingly been removed. While far from conclusive, some have assumed this legitimises the Thrustmaster collaboration, and the planned launch date for Shadow of the Erdtree. Officially, however, there is very little news of this expansion, and when keen players can expect it to launch.

Read: Elden Ring DLC expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ announced

Shadow of the Erdtree, the first DLC expansion for Elden Ring, was surprise-announced in February 2023, following an impressive year of accolades for Elden Ring, which was crowned Game of the Year 2022 by many publications.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development,” FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced at the time. “We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

This news was accompanied by key art of the titular Erdtree, surrounded by a vast landscape, as a lone horseback rider trudged through murky plains. Beyond this, FromSoftware has remained tight-lipped about what to expect, only speaking rarely about progress on the expansion.

Per VGC, the most recent mention of the DLC came from Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao, who told Game Watch in December 2023 that Shadow of the Erdtree was progressing well, but that fans would need to stay patient for the future. “It’ll be a little while yet, but progress is going well,” Kitao reportedly said. “Like Bloodborne, it has new battles and new characters.”

Given the recency of these comments, and the implication that fans will be waiting “a little while yet” we can’t assume the Elden Ring controller listing was official – but in any case, it won’t be long before we discover whether it was accurate, or posted in error. For now, fans keen to jump back into Elden Ring will need to stay patient for firm news.