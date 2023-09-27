News

 > News > Nintendo

EA has delisted recent FIFA games from digital storefronts

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch later in September 2023.
27 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
fifa 23 ultimate team packs gambling loot boxes

PC

Image: EA

Share Icon

FIFA 23, and every other past FIFA game, has seemingly been delisted from all digital platforms worldwide, as EA prepares to launch the next major game in the franchise, the rebranded EA Sports FC 24. The move was spotted by Twitter user MauroNL, who noted that all titles from FIFA 14 to FIFA 23 were no longer purchasable on digital storefronts as of September 2023 – but that FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 remain available on the EA Play subscription service.

In-game purchases for FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 are also still available on digital storefronts, although only for those who’ve already purchased the game.

As noted by VGC, EA’s website has seemingly not been updated to reflect these delistings, with all links to past FIFA games now connecting to broken pages. The change appears sudden, and EA has not officially spoken out about the delisting, as of writing.

Per details revealed on the Steam page for the PC version of FIFA 23, the game has been removed “at the request of the publisher” and will no longer appear in search results. Naturally, this has led to speculation that EA has purposefully pulled the games in the lead up to the launch of EA Sports FC 24.

Read: FIFA successor EA Sports FC 24 launches in September 2023

The answer may be more complex than a simple delisting, however – as EA no longer has the license to the FIFA name. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is a real-life organisation that had previously worked with EA on its many football game adaptations, but EA discontinued this work in 2022, with a view to create newer “experiences that players wanted” with more “modalities of play”.

With this partnership ending, it may be that EA no longer has license to publish older games in the franchise – although, again, the company has not officially confirmed the reason for the delisting.

For now, it appears those looking to purchase a FIFA-like football experience will need to fork out for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, which is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 29 September 2023.

Those who preordered the Ultimate Edition gained access to the game on 22 September 2023.

09/27/2023 12:46 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
sonic superstars 2D classic gameplay preview
?>
News

Sonic Superstars preview – A dazzling return to form

Sonic Superstars is a creative return to classic 2D Sonic gameplay, with plenty of fresh ideas.

Leah J. Williams
playstation sony alleged hack ransomware
?>
News

Sony investigating alleged cyberattack by ransomware group

Sony is reportedly investigating the claims of a hacker group known as Ransomed.vc.

Leah J. Williams
The Australian Digital Games Tax Offset is now in effect
?>
News

NSW Government restores cut screen and games development funding

Budget cuts to several NSW screen funding programs have been reversed, following lobbying from workers and guilds.

Leah J. Williams
SAG-AFTRA video game stirke
?>
News

SAG-AFTRA will strike against video game industry if new deal is not made

The union representing American screen actors has agreed to strike against the video game industry should a suitable agreement for…

Edmond Tran
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
?>
News

Meet the cohort of the Wordplay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

The 2023 program sees a fresh new cohort join returning alumni to provide a range of perspectives on the Victorian…

GamesHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login