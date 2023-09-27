EA has delisted recent FIFA games from digital storefronts

FIFA 23, and every other past FIFA game, has seemingly been delisted from all digital platforms worldwide, as EA prepares to launch the next major game in the franchise, the rebranded EA Sports FC 24. The move was spotted by Twitter user MauroNL, who noted that all titles from FIFA 14 to FIFA 23 were no longer purchasable on digital storefronts as of September 2023 – but that FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 remain available on the EA Play subscription service.

In-game purchases for FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 are also still available on digital storefronts, although only for those who’ve already purchased the game.

As noted by VGC, EA’s website has seemingly not been updated to reflect these delistings, with all links to past FIFA games now connecting to broken pages. The change appears sudden, and EA has not officially spoken out about the delisting, as of writing.

Per details revealed on the Steam page for the PC version of FIFA 23, the game has been removed “at the request of the publisher” and will no longer appear in search results. Naturally, this has led to speculation that EA has purposefully pulled the games in the lead up to the launch of EA Sports FC 24.

The answer may be more complex than a simple delisting, however – as EA no longer has the license to the FIFA name. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is a real-life organisation that had previously worked with EA on its many football game adaptations, but EA discontinued this work in 2022, with a view to create newer “experiences that players wanted” with more “modalities of play”.

With this partnership ending, it may be that EA no longer has license to publish older games in the franchise – although, again, the company has not officially confirmed the reason for the delisting.

For now, it appears those looking to purchase a FIFA-like football experience will need to fork out for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, which is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 29 September 2023.

Those who preordered the Ultimate Edition gained access to the game on 22 September 2023.