News

 > News > Xbox

FIFA successor EA Sports FC 24 launches in September 2023

EA Sports FC 24 will feature several UEFA Leagues, including the Women's Champions League.
14 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
ea sports fc 24 fifa

PC

Image: EA

Share Icon

EA has officially revealed EA Sports FC 24, the revamped successor to FIFA 23. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on 29 September 2023 – and this year, it will be covered by football player Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Notably, players who preorder the game will be able to access it one week early, on 22 September 2023.

While technically the first edition of the rebranded EA Sports FC, it will continue the annual lineage of the FIFA series, and feature much of the same gameplay that previously made FIFA a household name.

This go around, the series will spotlight the football leagues of UEFA, including: The UEFA Champion’s League, The UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Europa Conference League, and plenty more.

For the first time, the Women’s League will also be included in the game’s Ultimate Team mode, which allows players to collect and improve players for a literal ‘ultimate team’.

Read: FIFA and EA reach stalemate over billion-dollar licencing agreement

You can check out the new gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 24 below:

While the game will largely resemble its predecessors, EA also pointed out a range of gameplay improvements players can expect when EA Sports FC 24 launches, including a new ‘HyperMotionV’ system that aims to translate the realistic fluidity of football games, fresh play styles that better align digital athletes with their real-life counterparts, and new graphical detail provided by the EA FrostBite Engine.

This go around, Ultimate Team will also get an upgrade, as players will be able to improve player stats and skills via a new Evolutions system.

You can read more about all the changes coming to EA Sports FC 24 on the game’s newly-launched website hub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
vanellope disney dreamlight valley
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley gets Vanellope Von Schweetz

The latest mini-update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has been teased by Gameloft.

Leah J. Williams
playstation access controller
?>
News

PlayStation Access controller launches in December 2023

The PlayStation Access controller aims to provide customisation and accessibility for all players.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods game
?>
News

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical delayed by one week

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will launch a week later to avoid Baldur's Gate 3.

Leah J. Williams
team fortress 2
?>
News

Team Fortress 2 hits new player record after latest update

Team Fortress 2 continues to defy expectations, decades after its release.

Leah J. Williams
clock tower game return limited run
?>
News

Classic survival horror Clock Tower is getting a remaster

Clock Tower is getting its first official translation and release in PAL and NTSC regions.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login