EA announces turn-based tactical football game, EA Sports FC Tactical

EA is expanding its football video game series, EA Sports FC (formerly known as FIFA), in an interesting way by turning it into a turn-based tactical game for iOS and Android. Called EA Sports FC Tactical, the game will be released worldwide in 2024. It will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases, and will distil the sport into moment-to-moment strategic decisions.

The game is currently available in open beta for Android users based in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Indonesia, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Like the primary EA Sports FC game, it will incorporate real-world leagues and clubs, feature upgrade paths for individual players, and incorporate cosmetic items like balls, kits, and stadiums. We assume that all of these aspects will be tied to microtransactions in some respect.

The actual flow of each match will involve simulated matches, with opportunities to attack, defend, and perform skill moves being injected into key points as the match progresses. Aspects like stamina will play a large factor in the decision-making process.

EA Sports FC Tactical will include a range of modes, including online ranked and friendly matches, as well as leagues and guilds, according to EA.

The concept of turn-based tactical football seems to be surprisingly rare, despite the revival and small boom in turn-based tactics games, post XCOM: Enemy Unknown (2012). Football, Tactics & Glory is one that was well received in 2018, and Soccer Kids also seems like a charming, upcoming take. Football Tactics Arena is a well-received interpretation of mobile, but EA Sports FC Tactical looks like it will be less granular, taking out movement decisions in favour of simulation, and prioritising its real-world look and collection aspect.

EA Sports FC Tactical is available to pre-register on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.