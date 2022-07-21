News

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a co-op survival horror game

Dragon Ball: The Breakers has officially been dated in a new trailer that shows off its survival gameplay.
22 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
dragon ball the breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers has officially been dated for a 14 October 2022 release on PC and consoles in a new gameplay reveal trailer that shows off an adventure distinctly inspired by Dead By Daylight and other horror survival games. While the Dragon Ball video game franchise has largely stuck to the source material with story-based adventures like the Xenoverse games and spin-off Kakarot, this game will transport players into a horror-tinged universe where supervillains like Frieza, Buu and Cell torment average citizens.

You’ll play as a normal person caught in a ‘Temporal Seam’, a place where time and space is in chaos. By grabbing gadgets and ‘transpheres’, which allow you to harness the power of warriors like Goku, you’ll be able to escape the Seam with your life – but threats will follow you at every turn.

Survivors will have to contend with ‘Raiders’ in their journey to be free, with each Raider being a classic Dragon Ball antagonist. The longer you survive, the more rewards you’ll earn – and you’ll even be able to unlock classic character skins like Bulma and Oolong (of the Dragon Ball era).

Given how overpowered the majority of Dragon Ball villains are, it appears you’ll be in for the fight of your life.

Read: Elden Ring player ‘Let Me Solo Her’ rewarded sword from Bandai Namco

While combining horror and Dragon Ball seems like a wild idea, there’s certainly a big audience for survival-style adventures, and gameplay seems to include plenty of opportunities for over-the-top antics, and clever Dragon Ball-themed plays.

You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming game below:

A Closed Network Test will go live for keen players in early August.

How to join the Dragon Ball: The Breakers Closed Network Test

The Closed Network Test for the game will be live on all platforms from 5-7 August 2022. Here’s how those time zones work out:

United Kingdom

  • Saturday, August 6 – 4:00 am – 8:00 am CEST
  • Saturday, August 6 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CEST
  • Saturday, August 6 – 8:00 pm – 0:00 am CEST
  • Sunday, August 7 – 4:00 am – 8:00 am CEST

United States

  • Friday, August 5 – 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm – Saturday, August 6, 2:00 am ET
  • Saturday, August 6 – 5:00am – 9:00 am PT | 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
  • Saturday, August 6 – 11:00 pm – 3:00 am PT | 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
  • Saturday, August 6 – 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm – Sunday, August 7, 2:00 am ET

Australia

  • Saturday, August 6 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm AEST
  • Saturday, August 6 – 10:00 pm – Sunday, August 7, 2:00 am AEST
  • Sunday, August 7 – 4:00 am – 8:00 am AEST
  • Sunday, August 7 – 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm AEST

Players can register to join the Closed Network Test here. Entry is not guaranteed, but a later Open Beta Test will provide further opportunities for keen players.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch on 14 October 2022.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.






