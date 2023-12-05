Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will get a full reveal in mid-2024

Ahead of The Game Awards 2023, developer BioWare has released a new teaser for the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf that promises a “full reveal” in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere]. The teaser itself is fairly innocuous, and features a soaring glimpse at a map of Thedas, where the events of Dragon Age take place.

The trailer soars past regions like Treviso, Rivain, and Weisshaupt, with each getting a brief visual showcase.

Treviso is a populous city illuminated by the glow of lights, Rivain appears to be a Mediterranean-inspired location with glittering blue isles and rocky structures, and Weisshaupt is a gloomy underground cavern filled with mysterious structures. It’s likely Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will invite players into each of these locations in turn, illuminating more of Thedas, and the inherent magic of each terrain.

To conclude the teaser, a sinister voice proclaims, “All the world will soon share the peace and comfort of my reign,” although the identity of this figure is currently unknown.

While only a brief glimpse at what’s to come in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, there’s no doubt fans of the series will be glad to hear more from BioWare. There has been a number of similar game teasers in recent years, but BioWare has been fairly quiet about a timeline for the release of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, as it continues to work on the game.

With a “full reveal” now promised for mid-2024 there is, at least, a window for keen players to look forward to. It’s also good timing to release this ahead of The Game Awards, to avoid any disappointment of a fully-fledged trailer not appearing during proceedings.

For now, we don’t know what BioWare has planned for the future, although we can expect the next Dreadwolf trailer to be far meatier and more insightful. It might be too early to suggest a release date will arrive with this promised reveal – but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Those keen to hear more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will have to stay patient for a little bit longer. In the meantime, this latest teaser has now delivered plenty of opportunity for wild speculation and analysis. An accompanying blog post has also revealed fresh details about these peculiar sights.

“We stand on the precipice of change,” BioWare said of the upcoming adventure. “This is a world brimming with stories and characters waiting to meet you. The fate of this world teeters on the edge of a knife.”

“In past games, you only got to see a slice of the world. In Origins, it was Ferelden – a land ravaged by war and darkspawn. In II, it was Kirkwall and its locales – festering with corruption and a dark underworld. And in Inquisition, you ventured across much of Orlais – facing down political intrigue as often as combat.”

“This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there’s more.”

You can read more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and what’s to come on the EA website.