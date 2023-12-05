The Game Awards 2023: How to watch the livestream

The Game Awards 2023 are set to air from the United States on 7 December 2023, with a globally-available livestream allowing everyone to tune in for fresh video game news, announcements, and surprises. In past years, the TGAs have heralded major reveals – including for titles like Alan Wake 2, Wonder Woman, Star Wars Eclipse, and Sonic Frontiers – and we expect this year’s show will introduce a starry new class of anticipated games.

Beyond tuning in for these reveals, it’s also worth watching The Game Awards to see developers, performers, and other artists celebrated for their work in video games, with the presentation of awards highlighting everyone behind the scenes.

As announced, this year will also play host to a number of new and returning guests. The very eloquent Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok) has already been confirmed to be presenting an award, as well as Gonzo from The Muppets. There will also be musical performances from the iconic TGAs “Flute Guy” aka Pedro Eustache, who will join the Game Awards Orchestra as overseen by Lorne Balfe, and “The Old Gods of Asgard” aka Poets of the Fall are also set to perform.

Read: The Game Awards 2023: Complete list of nominees

Presumably, they will be playing ‘Herald of Darkness’ from Alan Wake 2 – and likely with some guest stars. As host Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter / X, the TGAs team has been working with Alan Wake 2 creative director Sam Lake and his team for “a while” to make this happen. While currently unconfirmed, we could be seeing a fully-fledged musical number and dance with this performance.

Ahead of the show, there will likely be more news and announcements about guest stars and musical showcases, so stay tuned to Geoff Keighley’s Twitter / X account for more details.

In the meantime, here’s how to tune in for the show.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023

This year’s Game Awards take place on 7 December 2023 in-person, and via a globally-available livestream on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Here’s when The Game Awards 2023 will air live around the world:

United States – 4:30 pm PT | 7:30 pm ET (7 December)

– 4:30 pm PT | 7:30 pm ET (7 December) United Kingdom – 12:30 am GMT | 1:30 am BST (8 December)

– 12:30 am GMT | 1:30 am BST (8 December) Australia – 11:30 am AEDT | 11:00 am ACDT | 8:30 am AWST (8 December)

– 11:30 am AEDT | 11:00 am ACDT | 8:30 am AWST (8 December) New Zealand – 1:30 pm NZDT (8 December)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the biggest reveals and announcements.