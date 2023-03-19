Disney Speedstorm sets early access launch for April 2023

Disney Speedstorm, the kart racing game developed by Gameloft (Disney Dreamlight Valley), will officially launch in early access for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on 18 April 2023, with keen players now able to preorder the game via an array of Founder’s Packs.

While the game will be free-to-play following its full release, players are being encouraged to hop in early with three tiers of paid access:

The Standard Founder’s Pack (US $29.99) provides two golden pass credits, one additional racer unlock (player choice), and 4,000 tokens (in-game currency) as well as access to Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, special racing suits and kart liveries, and an exclusive motto and avatar.

The Deluxe Founder’s Pack (US $49.99) provides two golden pass credits, one additional racer unlock (player choice), and 7,000 tokens alongside everything included in the Standard Founder’s Pack, and Mulan as an added racer.

The Ultimate Founder’s Pack (US $69.99) provides three golden pass credits, one additional racer unlock (player choice), and 12,000 tokens alongside everything included in the Deluxe Founder’s Pack, and Hercules and Captain Jack Sparrow as added racers.

Players will be able to choose from the following racers for their extra unlock: Baloo, Belle, The Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli or Shang.

The tiered pricing for Disney Speedstorm will likely come as a surprise to those who’ve been following the game’s development. It was initially announced as a free-to-play game, but was later delayed out of 2022. During development, Gameloft simultaneously launched life simulator Disney Dreamlight Valley, which continues to experience great success in its early access period.

It’s likely the developer noted this success, and adopted a similar model for Disney Speedstorm as work on the game progressed. While a free version is still set to launch following this early access period, those keen to check out the new kart racer will need to fork out for a Founder’s Pack to preview all the high-speed action.

You can find out more about Disney Speedstorm on the Gameloft website.