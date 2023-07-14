Disney Dreamlight Valley gets Vanellope Von Schweetz

Wreck-It Ralph‘s Vanellope Von Schweetz is officially arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the upcoming DreamSnaps Update, set to launch by September 2023. While a firm release date for the fan-favourite princess has not been locked in, Gameloft has now revealed her appearance in a brief teaser trailer, via Twitter.

Vanellope will arrive in her classic green candy outfit, and will accompany players on their travels, and likely provide a whole new range of quests. She was originally teased in early 2023 roadmaps for the game, although an eventual character reveal for Cinderella did throw some players off her trail.

Now, it’s very clear that ‘the princess who races into the travel’ teased by Gameloft is indeed Vanellope. Given teases laid in the game’s yearly roadmap, we can expect to see Von Schweetz arriving ahead of the major September game update, which will introduce Belle of Beauty and the Beast, and a new Halloween Star Path.

Later in the year, Disney Dreamlight Valley will also get a brand new story chapter, new characters and frontiers, and some form of multiplayer functionality.

Read: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Update 5 patch note details

In addition to introducing Vanellope, the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley game update is expected to introduce the game’s new ‘DreamSnaps’ feature, which will allow players to earn more weekly Moonstones (in-game currency) by participating in and voting on in-game photography competitions.

So far, Gameloft has yet to detail other features arriving in this update – but stay tuned for more information. Early predictions flag the end of July 2023 as the potential release date for the DreamSnaps Update, and with Gameloft now in teaser mode, this release window appears likely.