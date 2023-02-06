Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces Olaf, Mirabel in February 2023

Gameloft has confirmed two new faces will be introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley when the game’s third major update launches on 16 February 2023. As previously teased, both Olaf from Frozen and Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto will be joining the action shortly, with players able to befriend them in a variety of quests.

The update, known as ‘A Festival of Friendship’, will also allow players to dive deeper into the game’s main story, and understand the mysteries in the Frosted Heights biome. In addition, a new Star Path will go live, allowing players to unlock items themed around the 100th anniversary of Disney.

New improvements are also coming to the game with the latest update, although these have yet to be detailed by Gameloft. Current speculation is that plans include the option to customise the front of your character’s house, and a potential expansion of the game’s animal companion system.

Beyond this latest update, there’s plenty for Disney Dreamlight Valley fans to look forward to in 2023. In April, the next major content pack will drop, introducing Simba from The Lion King, and a new Disney Parks-themed Star Path.

Read: Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap for 2023 revealed

This will be followed by another update in Q3, which promises a way to unlock the secret of The Forgetting, and the mystery of the Pumpkin House. Later, multiplayer will unlock, and new characters including Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph will arrive in the Valley.

For now, players can look forward to questing with Mirabel and Olaf when the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley content update launches for everyone, on 16 February 2023.