Disney Dreamlight Valley update targets Switch performance

The latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is an absolute whopper. Not only does it add in beloved characters from Toy Story and Lilo & Stitch, alongside a brand new Toy Story-themed world, it also aims to address a number of major bugs and performance issues on multiple consoles – primarily, the Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve been playing the game on this console, you’ll likely have noticed the action is fairly slow, and sometimes laggy. It’s not unplayable by any means, but it could certainly do with a lick of refinement. There’s hope this latest update will address these concerns, and improve game stability all around.

According to developer Gameloft, a ‘considerable focus’ has been put on improving the Nintendo Switch version of the game – and players should be able to discover these changes for themselves shortly. Those on the Steam Deck will also enjoy similar benefits, with the game now officially compatible with this handheld platform.

Read: Disney Dreamlight Valley awards players a mystery golden potato

In addition to performance changes, the latest update also include a raft of explorable new content, as mentioned. This includes the appearances of Woody, Buzz and Stitch in the world of the game, and the Toy Story realm quest line, which largely takes place in a world resembling Andy’s bedroom from the iconic films.

The update is expected to go live for all users by 7 December 2022.

Here are the latest additions, improvements, and bug fixes in this latest patch, per Gameloft.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: New Content

Available now on Mac App Store.

Explore the Toy Story Realm to complete brand new story arcs and friendship quests with Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Celebrate the holiday season with a brand-new Festive Star Path.

Previously unlocked by players in our Wishlist Campaign – the first Character Skins are available in the Valley! You can find two new ‘Dreamlight Styles’ for Merlin and Mickey available in the Festive Star Path.

Further your friendship with Minnie Mouse and WALL-E by completing their level 10 friendship quests.

Keep an eye out for brand new enchantments for your Royal Tools – specifically the shovel, fishing rod, and pickaxe – which will help increase your efficiency while digging, fishing, and mining.

We’ve added a Day/Night toggle so that fans from every time zone can choose to enjoy Dreamlight Valley’s sunsets and sunrises as they choose! This is a visual change only, and will not affect gameplay.

Worried about the environmental concerns of leaving your lights on in your home? You can now toggle floor/wall lights on and off.

You can now hang out with Ariel! We can’t wait to see your adventures together.

Want to unlock your entire Star Path immediately? Optional Moonstone packages are now available for purchase.

Socks.

A special frame item has been delivered to players’ inventories, letting you show off your favourite Memories.

More surprises to come later this update!

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Improvements and Bug Fixes