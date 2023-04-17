Disney Dreamlight Valley survey may reveal new future worlds

A new, official Disney Dreamlight Valley survey that launched on social media has revealed a handful of potential Disney worlds, characters, and Star Paths that could arrive in the game in future, depending on player interest. The vast audience Dreamlight Valley has fostered will likely mean the game will have impressive longevity – and as Gameloft continues to develop the world and story, it will need fresh material to keep the excitement going.

That could come in the form of a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed world, or even a major crossover with The Nightmare Before Christmas. Beyond these beloved franchises, which arguably have a more ‘adult’ fanbase than other Disney films, Gameloft is also gauging interest in the following Disney properties:

Aladdin

Winnie the Pooh

Cinderella

Peter Pan

Sleeping Beauty

Hercules

Up

Finding Nemo

Princess and the Frog

Wreck-it Ralph

Tangled

Atlantis

Emperor’s New Groove

101 Dalmations

Mulan

Monster’s Inc.

Alice In Wonderland

The Incredibles

Of the list of survey options, there are some rather surprising inclusions – most notably, Atlantis, which has long been regarded as one of Disney’s most underrated films. Should it receive new life in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s hope it could undergo a reevaluation as one of the most important animated films of the early 2000s.

Elsewhere in the survey, Star Paths are a major focus. While the vast majority of questions surround the accessibility and appeal of Star Paths, one segment reveals a potential list of future themes – again, based on player interest. These potential Star Paths chart a variety of Disney themes, and even include references to Kim Possible and Lizzie McGuire.

Here is the full list of proposed themes, which could arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley in future:

Disney Princess – ‘Items that relate to The Disney Princesses such as ballgowns, thrones, and crowns.’

– ‘Items that relate to The Disney Princesses such as ballgowns, thrones, and crowns.’ Sporty – ‘Sports jerseys, sporting equipment…’

– ‘Sports jerseys, sporting equipment…’ Disney Channel Originals – ‘Items related to TV shows such as Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire.’

– ‘Items related to TV shows such as Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire.’ Nightmare Before Christmas – ‘Items related to Nightmare Before Christmas‘.

– ‘Items related to Nightmare Before Christmas‘. Disney Villains – ‘Items related to iconic Disney Villain characters.’

– ‘Items related to iconic Disney Villain characters.’ Winter Holiday – ‘Items related to Winter.’

– ‘Items related to Winter.’ Pixar – ‘Items related to Pixar films and characters.’

– ‘Items related to Pixar films and characters.’ Occupational – ‘Items related to careers such as a gardener or a chef.’

– ‘Items related to careers such as a gardener or a chef.’ Disney Cruise – ‘Items with a nautical theme.’

– ‘Items with a nautical theme.’ Retro/Vintage Disney Style – ‘Items such as jean jackets with patches, crewneck sweatshirts.’

– ‘Items such as jean jackets with patches, crewneck sweatshirts.’ Vacation – ‘Items such as luggage, and travel styles such as fanny packs, and tropical button-ups.’

At this stage, these themes remain in the planning stages at Gameloft, and there is no guarantee they’ll come to fruition – but their appearance in this survey is promising. A Lizzie McGuire-themed Star Path may feel outside the realm of possibility in Dreamlight Valley, but given enough player support, it could very well eventuate.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see what Gameloft has planned for the future of the game, and whether these fan-favourite franchises will appear down the track. To participate in the survey yourself, head to the official DDLV Twitter account.