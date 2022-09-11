Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022: Every major game announced

During its blockbuster D23 Expo, Disney held the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022, a presentation featuring brand new games from studios like Skydance New Media (helmed by Uncharted‘s Amy Hennig) and Bithell Games (known for Thomas Was Alone), amongst other reveals. We got fresh release dates for upcoming games, full reveals for previously-teased adventures, and even surprise looks at a number of unannounced games.

Here’s everything major revealed at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022.

Skydance New Media is working on a Black Panther and Captain America game, set in World War 2

The major reveal for the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022 was Skydance New Media’s untitled Captain America and Black Panther team-up adventure, which will see the heroes fight for freedom across World War 2. The game is described as a team-up tale, and will feature four playable heroes: a young Steve Rogers as Captain America, Azzuri (T’Challa’s grandfather) as Black Panther, Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy.

Each will presumably rock a different combat style, and allow players to explore more of this alternate history battlefield. The concept is extremely intriguing – Marvel games have rarely explored wartime – and could prove to be a rewarding experiment for Skydance New Media and Disney.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to launch in December 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the supernaturally-charged tactical RPG, is officially set to launch on 2 December 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. While the game has already been pushed back several times, this is likely to be the final date – given it’s so close.

Ahead of the launch, we can expect to see several short ‘prequel’ videos that will introduce the story and characters of the game.

A release date for Nintendo Switch has yet to be announced.

Disney Illusion Island features Mickey Mouse and friends

During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022, Disney Illusion Island made its grand debut. This game is a 2D platformer based on the art style and humour of the Mickey Mouse Disney Shorts, which are firmly tongue-in-cheek. In this Nintendo Switch-exclusive adventure, you’ll need to explore mysterious islands, and recover three mystical books to save the world from the brink.

You’ll be able to play as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald – with each having unique abilities that’ll help you overcome obstacles. If you’ve got mates to game with, you’ll be able to jump into the action in online or local co-op, with everyone playing a unique character. The game lands in 2023.

Tron: Identity is a visual novel coming from Bithell Games

The Tron franchise is perhaps one of Disney’s most underused – so it was great to see the debut of Tron: Identity during D23 Expo. This game is described as a visual novel that follows the journey of ‘Query’, a detective program that’s tasked with solving an unprecedented mystery on The Grid.

While the teaser for the game was fairly mysterious and didn’t reveal much, we do know it’s set to arrive on PC and consoles in 2023. If you’re still mourning the loss of those Tron film sequels, Identity should be a nice salve.

Marvel World of Heroes will attempt to recapture the Pokemon GO glory days

Marvel World of Heroes was announced at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022 – and it should certainly be intriguing for those who jumped into the Pokemon Go fever of 2016. This game, coming from Pokemon Go developer Niantic, is also an AR adventure game – although this time, you’ll be wandering around with a companion Marvel hero, attempting to find and team-up with a number of iconic Marvel heroes in the real world.

The game is arriving for mobile devices in 2023.

Toy Story is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley

A brand new Toy Story content update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in late 2022. This pack will add in a new realm featuring Buzz Lightyear and Woody, as well as new quests, collectibles, and other adventures.

Marvel and Disney Games Showcase: Snapshot

Beyond these major trailers, Disney also revealed the following tidbits and trailers:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got a very brief gameplay overview from developers at Ubisoft.

Avatar: Reckoning, the mobile MMORPG shooter, got a snazzy gameplay trailer. This title lets you create your own custom Avatar and set off to explore Pandora. It’s expected in 2023 .

. Marvel Snap was announced for global launch on mobile and PC on 18 October 2022 .

. Gargoyles Remastered is bringing back the classic platformer with updated visuals and gameplay. No release date was given.

Return to Monkey Island got a brand new gameplay trailer ahead of its 19 September 2022 release.

release. Aliens: Dark Descent got a brief, first-look gameplay trailer – the game arrives in 2023 .

. New characters are coming to LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on 1 November 2022 , via the game’s new ‘Galactic Edition’ – these include Cassian Andor, Reva, and a bunch more.

, via the game’s new ‘Galactic Edition’ – these include Cassian Andor, Reva, and a bunch more. Disney Speedstorm got a new racer showcase, starring Mike Wazowksi, Randall and more.

Disney Mirrorverse is getting a Halloween Season shortly, and this will star Hades and other villains.

Marvel Strike Force is gettinng the Red Hulk, aka General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, on 13 September 2022.

You can catch up with the entire Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022 via YouTube.