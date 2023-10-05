Diablo 4 arrives on Steam in October 2023

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam on 18 October 2023 (AEDT), escaping the bounds of Battle.net as Blizzard Entertainment continues to launch its most popular properties on the PC platform. The game was formerly a Battle.net exclusive on PC, but will now join Overwatch 2 as a more widely-available title.

Notably, keen players will still need a free Battle.net account to play the game, as with all Blizzard titles. This will enable cross-platform play. It’s also worth noting the Steam release is considered separate to the Battle.net version of the game, so you’ll need to purchase a Steam copy if you’re keen to play the game with Steam achievements, invites, and other functionality.

“The gates of the Burning Hells have opened once more, welcoming more of Lilith’s children

home,” Blizzard said in its announcement. “Diablo 4 is a game about slaying nightmarish creatures and acquiring powerful gear, but also about forging memories with new and old friends. We want to break down barriers to make it easier for wanderers everywhere to defend Sanctuary.”

Diablo 4’s Steam page is now live, and you can wishlist the game ahead of launch. The release will coincide with the kick-off for Season of Blood, the second season of the game, which will introduce new vampire hunting quests, end game bosses, and special vampiric powers.

Notably, Blizzard has had rocky experiences with launching its games on Steam recently, as Overwatch 2‘s release on the platform was met with a wave of disdain. In August 2023, it become one of the worst-rated games on Steam as players flooded its reviews with negativity, following a number of controversial development choices – including the cancellation of the Overwatch 2 PvE mode.

With the game’s launch on Steam, players received their first opportunity to publicly air grievances with the title, and they took to this opportunity with vigour.

Diablo 4 has yet to earn the same level of controversy, with its release largely being smooth sailing besides some early server turmoil, so there’s hope this Steam release is met with fairer reception.

Those keen to play Diablo 4 via Steam can look forward to its release on 18 October 2023.