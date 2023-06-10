News

Diablo 4 – Two expansion packs are on the way

10 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
The latest in Blizzard’s beloved action RPG series, Diablo 4, will see two major content expansions in the future, according to series general manager, Rod Fergusson. In an interview with Kinda Funny, Fergusson revealed the game’s development team is actively working on the first expansion, and ‘kicking off’ a second.

‘We’re finishing up season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re kicking off expansion two,’ Fergusson said. ‘All that’s happening right now, and we haven’t even launched the game yet.’

He also remarked that the difference with Diablo 4, as opposed to past Diablo titles, is that the team is actively treating it as a live service game, hence why the developer is already thinking ahead to its far-flung content plans. Previous Diablo games have only ever had one expansion at most.

Diablo 4 received largely positive reviews from critics prior to its release, with many remarking on its refined, compulsive gameplay loop, and newfound focus on narrative and worldbuilding.

Diablo 4 is a behemoth of a game, boasting a gothic world that goes beyond the engaging hack-and-slash gameplay loop,’ reads the GamesHub review of Diablo 4. ‘With the joy of constantly discovering new and exciting little details, quests, and locations.’

Elsewhere, the developer also announced that Diablo IV is the fastest-selling game of all time for Blizzard, per Business Wire. In addition, it recorded the ‘highest-ever pre-launch unit sales on both console and PC.’

The company purports that four days after the game’s early access launch, which occurred on 1 June 2023, Diablo 4 had been ‘played for 93 million hours, or over 10,000 years.’

Diablo 4‘s general release date is 6 June 2023.

