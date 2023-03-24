How to play the Diablo 4 beta in March 2023

Diablo 4 is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 6 June 2022 – but if you’ve preordered the game, or you’re just keen to hop in early, here’s some great news. From March 2023, Activision Blizzard will host two Early Access and Open Beta playtests for Diablo 4 allowing everyone to experience the Prologue and Act 1 ahead of release.

Read: Diablo 4 is dark and gothic as hell – Preview

When does the Diablo 4 open beta run?

Everyone who pre-ordered the game will be able to play from 18 – 20 March AEDT, with this ‘Early Access to the Beta’ reserved solely for pre-order players. The following weekend, everyone else will be allowed in, with the public Open Beta set to be available from 25 – 27 March AEDT.

For both these weekends, players will be able to run through the entire first part of the Diablo 4 story, levelling up to a cap of 25. The entirety of the first zone, Fractured Peaks, will be freely explorable, with plenty of quests to find, monsters to dispatch, and loot to claim.

Image: Activision Blizzard

In addition, the company has promised a new developer livestream to support the Diablo 4 beta launch. It will air on 1 March 2023 at 6:00 am AEDT via YouTube and Twitch, and will include fresh details, including what players can expect from the game’s Early Access period.

How to access the Diablo 4 beta

If you’ve already got a Beta Early Access code for Diablo 4 by preordering the game, you’ll be able to redeem it via the Diablo website. You’ll need to log in with a Battle.net account, enter your gaming platform and region, and then hit the big Redeem button.

You should get confirmation of your success following this input – and later, an email will arrive with a platform-specific code, and instructions for the beta launch.

The open beta will allow anyone to participate when the time comes.

PC Specs for the Diablo 4 Open Beta

Here’s what your computer will need to have in order to run the Diablo 4 Open Beta, courtesy of Blizzard:

Minimum Requirements for PC*

Settings to run the Open Beta at 1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, low graphics settings, 30 fps.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended Specifications for PC

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

What do you actually get to play?

The Diablo 4 open beta will give you access to the beginning of the game, specifically, the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. You’ll be able to complete all the quests, try out a bunch of different characters and builds, and level those characters up to a limit of Level 25.

Couch Co-op functionality will also be available on console versions of the game, and you’ll be able to form an online party of up to 4 players as well.

What classes are available?

Beta participants will be able to access all five five classes planned for the full game. They include:

Barbarian

Rogue

Sorcerer

Druid

Necromancer

The catch is that only the first three classes – the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer – will be available during the Early Access weekend on 18-20 March.

The Necromancer and Druid will be available when the Open Beta begins on 25-27 March.

What do you get for playing the Diablo 4 open beta?

Blizzard has offered a small handful of cosmetics for the full game for anyone who participates in the open beta and reaches particular milestones. The third and final reward is surprisingly cute, given the dark nature of the game. Here’s what’s on offer:

‘Initial Casualty‘ Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

with one character. ‘Early Voyager‘ Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.