Destiny 2 Showcase set for August will reveal the Final Shape

The latest Destiny 2 Showcase will introduce the mysterious Final Shape expansion.
17 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 showcase august 2023

PC

Image: Bungie

The latest Destiny 2 Showcase from Bungie has been set for 22 August 2023, with major reveals promised for upcoming game expansion, The Final Shape. The show will be an hour long, with an additional pre-show, and will spotlight the plot and characters of the game’s next chapter, which is currently due for launch in February 2024.

So far, very little is known about the expansion, although Bungie has confirmed that it will end the ongoing Light and Darkness Saga with a sense of finality. Given this started all the way back in 2014 with the original Destiny, players can expect the final chapter to reflect the grandeur of this tale. Everything in Destiny has been building to the Final Shape – and it will likely have long-term impacts on the lore and world of the game.

In addition to revealing more of this conclusion, Bungie has revealed the Destiny 2 Showcase will also contain a range of other tidbits for players – including new looks at upcoming content like raids, and a breakdown of what Season 22 will bring. It appears there’s plenty in the works for Destiny 2 – with more to come in the following months.

Read: Destiny 2: Keith David succeeds Lance Reddick as Zavala

While there’s a long stretch of time to prepare for The Final Shape ahead of its planned launch, this Bungie showcase should provide new reasons to keep diving into Destiny 2, and pushing back the tide of darkness.

Destiny 2 Showcase – August 2023: Air Times, How To Watch

The latest Destiny 2 Showcase will air on the official Destiny YouTube and Bungie Twitch channels, with the pre-show going live on 22 August 2023 at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (23 August) | 11:00 pm AWST (22 August)
  • New Zealand – 3:00 am NZST (23 August)
  • United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (22 August)
  • United Kingdom – 4:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm CET (22 August)

The main showcase will begin one hour after the pre-show, but both segments will likely be worth tuning in for. Everyone who joins in via Twitch will be able to claim an exclusive Destiny 2 emblem for display on their profile.

Stay tuned to hear more about Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

