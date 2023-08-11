News

Destiny 2: Keith David succeeds Lance Reddick as Zavala

Commander Zavala will next appear in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
11 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Bungie

Famed voice actor Keith David is joining the cast of Destiny 2, succeeding the late actor Lance Reddick as the voice of Commander Zavala. Reddick passed away earlier in 2023, leaving a massive legacy in the world of video games. His iconic voice has been part of the Destiny franchise since 2014, and he leaves big shoes to fill.

David is an inspired choice to take the reins. While also a traditionally trained actor, he has a long history with voice work and narration. His major roles include Anderson in Mass Effect, the Arbiter in Halo, and Julius Little in Saints Row. Notably, he also plays The President in Rick and Morty.

Reddick’s existing voice work in Destiny 2 will remain in the game, with David’s voice being introduced in the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape. It’s due for launch in 2024.

Read: Horizon Forbidden West now includes Lance Reddick tribute

In a blog post, Bungie has detailed the decision to recast Commander Zavala, while paying tribute to the work and passion of Reddick.

‘The passion and professionalism Lance brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all. Lance’s iconic voice led us through the most intense moments in Destiny’s history and his impact on our Guardians, our community, and Bungie as a whole will never be forgotten,’ Bungie said.

‘Commander Zavala has been central to the story we have been telling since the original Destiny, and we have plans to continue his journey … Bungie is honoured to continue the relationship that began with Keith during the days of Halo, and the team is excited for what he brings to the role of the Commander. We will always remain respectful to the role Zavala has played thus far, and look forward to the journey ahead.’

David has described the role as an honour to take on. ‘Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully,’ he said. ‘It is my intention to continue that work.’ Destiny 2 players can look forward to hearing David’s performance as Commander Zavala in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

