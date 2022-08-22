Death Stranding is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

In a rather unlikely turn of events, former PlayStation exclusive Death Stranding is heading for the ‘dark side’ – it’s set to be available for PC users via Xbox Game Pass in August. While it’s not heading for Xbox consoles just yet, it will make the leap to the Microsoft-helmed service shortly, with keen Game Pass subscribers able to jump in to experience Hideo Kojima’s wild, pee-filled masterpiece for themselves on PC from 23 August 2022.

Death Stranding was previously a PlayStation 4 exclusive when it launched in 2019, and while it has since made the leap to PC platforms, its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass is fairly wild.

The news was first teased via images and avatars on the PC Game Pass Twitter page, but many refused to believe that the tranquil, gloomy landscape shown off related to Death Stranding at all, given its ties to Sony. As has now been confirmed, the game is officially launching on the subscription platform shortly, despite the doubt online.

You can check out the snappy trailer for Death Stranding on Game Pass below:

For now, the game will remain PC-only on Game Pass, and will not land on Xbox consoles.

While the news comes as a major surprise, it does benefit Sony’s recent push into the PC gaming landscape. In early 2022, the company announced it was aiming to generate US $300 million in sales from PC games by FY2022.

The recent launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC was part of this push, as were various ports for past exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. In future, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also be available on PC, aiding Sony’s ambitions.

It’s unclear how the compensation arrangement works for Death Stranding on Game Pass – but it’s likely the deal will also benefit Sony’s overarching goal to make an impact on the PC market.

If you’ve yet to jump into Death Stranding, and you’re curious about the Kojima-led tale, you’ll be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass for PC from 23 August 2022. If you’re not already a subscriber, it costs AUD $10.95/per month to check it out, or AUD $1 if you’re brand new to the service.