The first Dead Space remake gameplay trailer is here

EA Motive’s Dead Space remake has received its first major gameplay trailer, which reveals the spooky and haunting return of the abandoned USG Ishimura space station. While the new look is a hybrid of in-game and cinematic footage, it still reveals plenty of exciting new terrors, refreshed textures, smoke-filled corridors, and plenty of oozing Necromorph beasts.

In this terrifying romp, you’ll once again play Isaac Clarke, the sole survivor of a deadly alien attack. Clarke has access to a variety of handy tools to beat back the Necromorph hordes, including a Resource Integration Gear (RIG) space suit with science-enhanced capabilities like telekinesis, gravitational flight, and super strength.

The Dead Space remake will follow the events of the original 2008 game closely, although there will be extra content – with Clarke now having more voice lines designed to expand the game’s narrative. In addition, the game will be completely rebuilt with new textures, a ‘peeling system’ that makes the Necromorphs more realistic and bloody, an ‘intensity director’ that helps to create a more horrifying atmosphere, and tighter corridors for exploration.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Here are the new gameplay additions, courtesy of EA:

The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilise their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.

The Intensity Director: Dead Space’s beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura’s malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013).

A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.

The Dead Space remake launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 27 January 2023.