Supermassive’s Dead by Daylight game to feature at The Game Awards 2023

Supermassive Games' previously-announced Dead by Daylight spin-off will be revealed shortly.
7 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
PC

Image: Behaviour Interactive

In a Twitter / X post, the official Dead by Daylight account has revealed its upcoming spin-off game, developed by horror specialists Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Quarry), will be featured at The Game Awards 2023. While the game was previously announced, this will likely be the first official look at gameplay, and reveal more about the game concept and subject matter.

While Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game, this upcoming project has been described as a single player experience set in the same world.

“We’re obviously all horror fans here at Supermassive, and massive fans of Dead by Daylight,” Steve Goss, studio director at Supermassive games said of the title earlier in 2023. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Behaviour on a brand-new single-player interactive story game set in the terrifying omniverse of Dead by Daylight.”

Traci Tufte, executive producer at Supermassive Games, further detailed that the game will be “set outside the Entity’s realm” (the Entity being the malevolent force that haunts the Dead by Daylight universe) and that it will “feature the story of a new cast of characters who players will follow for an unprecedented experience beyond the fog.”

Read: Nicolas Cage is now available in Dead by Daylight

“We’ve been working hard to blend the tension, agency, and branching storytelling of a Supermassive game together with Dead by Daylight’s mythology to create an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life or death choices.”

For now, this is all we know of the upcoming adventure – but we won’t have to wait long to see more. While Supermassive Games has not revealed the scope of the game’s teaser for the Game Awards, we do expect a significant glimpse at what’s in the works.

Whatever is shown, it’s clear Supermassive Games’ particular brand of creeping horror is a great fit for a new adventure in the world of Dead by Daylight – and that this collaboration has major potential. Horror enthusiasts should certainly keep this upcoming game on their radar, regardless of their experience with Dead by Daylight and multiplayer asymmetric horror survival games.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest reveals from The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

