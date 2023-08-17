DC Universe Online is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Death is a constant in the world of MMOs. It’s a reality of all live service games – they can only continue for as long as enthusiastic players are around to keep the lights on. Amidst reports of shutdowns for a range of MMOs and online multiplayer games, it appears DC Universe Online is proving to be the exception to the rule. Despite all odds, the game is set to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X later in 2023.

DC Universe Online was first launched in 2011 for PC and PlayStation 3 – and since then, it’s achieved strong success, fostering a passionate fanbase that continues to enjoy the game today. Developer Dimensional Ink Games has released frequent tie-in chapters that tread closely to the DC Comics and DCEU worlds, with these crossovers consistently netting new players, and allowing the game to live on.

While it’s difficult to track exact numbers, MMO reporting website MMO Populations has the game ranked at #73 for the most popular online MMOs, with an estimated total player count of 380,000 users. That may pale in comparison to the most popular titles, but it does suggest a sustained playerbase that justifies the game’s launch on modern consoles.

Realistically, the launch will also encourage renewed uptake of the long-running game, with the potential for fresh players to jump in and discover its many chapters.

Per comments made by DC Universe Online senior community manager Ted Stone, the modern generation launch of the game will include new tweaks to performance, and a range of quality of life improvements.

‘Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match,’ Stone revealed. ‘This initiative is a long-term endeavour that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year.’

DC Universe Online will remain on its existing servers, with players joining on modern consoles able to play with everyone else as normal.

Should newbies choose to jump in, they’ll be able to play through a number of major story chapters, including the latest DC Universe Online episode, Justice League Dark: Cursed – which launches in October 2023. This adventure will feature open world missions starring Batman, Wonder Woman, John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Hecate, and other characters that hail from the occult side of DC mythology.

While an exact release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of DC Universe Online has not been announced, the development team has promised fresh details on the way shortly.