DC Universe Online team impacted by layoffs

Daybreak Games and Dimensional Ink have reportedly lost several senior staff members.
14 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
Daybreak Games, the company most known for MMORPGs including DC Universe Online, Everquest, H1Z1 and more, has reportedly been impacted by layoffs, with several senior staff let go on 9 February. Per reporting from Kotaku, DC Universe Online studio Dimensional Ink (a subsidiary of Daybreak) has suffered notable losses – although the full scope of change is currently unknown.

Taking to social media, one laid off developer has shared fond memories of their time working at the company, and reassured colleagues of their talents.

“What an amazing adventure I had with my teammates on DC Universe Online. There are so many memorable people I had the chance to work with and hope to work with again,” former art producer Andy D. wrote on LinkedIn. “Godspeed to my former team – you’re all so incredibly capable and I’m going to miss you!”

Per additional reporting by Game Developer, senior members of the studio’s art, community, and narrative departments were impacted by layoffs, with many having a significant tenure at Daybreak.

Read: Ubisoft France workers encouraged to strike over low wage increases

As noted, one of the employees reportedly let go – community manager Theodore Stone – had more than a decade’s worth of experience at the company, dating back to when it was known as Sony Online Entertainment.

For now, the full scope of cuts at Daybreak is currently unknown, and it’s also unclear whether layoffs will impact work on DC Universe Online. Since launching in 2011, the online multiplayer game has fostered a strong and passionate fanbase that continues to support and engage with it today.

Daybreak is yet to clarify the impact of layoffs at Dimensional Ink and other subsidiaries, so we’ll have to stay tuned to hear more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

