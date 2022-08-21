News

 > Culture

Days Gone, Comix Zone, Space Channel 5 set for cinemas

A new raft of video games are set to hit the big screen, courtesy of Sega and Sony.
22 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
space channel 5 game

Culture

Image: Grounding Inc.

Share Icon

The era of the video game movie is once again upon us – and it’s all thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog. Following the success of this feature film franchise, Sega has chosen to take a punt on other classic game adaptations – nominating Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 as the next major hits bound for the cinema. Across the pond, Sony has also announced that zombie-thriller Days Gone will also be getting a film adaptation.

These three titles are an eclectic mix, but they all have potential, with subject matter currently in the zeitgeist. Comix Zone was an early cult hit for Sega. While it failed to reach its full potential during its initial release, it achieved new life as a retro relic, with its comic book-style action and punchy beat-em-up combat helping it to find a new audience in the ‘super hero age’.

There’s plenty of appetite for comic book adaptations, and while Comix Zone is not based on a specific comic, its action styling and subject matter are deeply relevant to the modern era. It also works as a meta-narrative on the comics industry, with the ‘action hero’ protagonist of the game actually embodying the ‘starving artist’ trope.

Space Channel 5 is also a great choice – this long-running music series certainly has its fans, and with the colourful, pop art style of the game now firmly back in fashion, it could make for a bubbly and energetic alien adventure.

Read: Every major Marvel and DC video game in development

Days Gone may be riding the coattails of the zombie revolution inspired by AMC’s The Walking Dead, but there’s still plenty of mileage in a post-apocalyptic survival story that combines the sensibility of The Walking Dead with gritty biker stories like Sons of Anarchy.

Strangely enough, it appears Sony PlayStation Productions and Vendetta Productions are actually looking at Outlander star Sam Heughan to play game protagonist Deacon St. John – despite motion capture and voice actor Sam Witwer being a classically trained actor with several prominent onscreen roles (Being Human US, Smallville, Riverdale).

According to reports, the film will be a ‘love ballad to motorcycle movies; the bike being Deacon’s sole form of transportation.’ Beyond this, we don’t know much about what’s in store, or whether Sam Witwer will get a fair shake as the original Days Gone star.

As for Sega’s movie lineup, it appears the company has partnered with production studio Picturestart to work on its 1990s game adaptations. ‘Channel 5‘ will reportedly be a comedy and dance adaptation of Space Channel 5 with the action focussing on a ‘hapless fast-food worker‘ recruited by a freedom reporter to save the world from aliens via the magic of dance.

Zone’ which adapts Comix Zone, will follow ‘a jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of colour’ who get sucked into the final issue of their series and must work together to stop a supervillain from destroying the world.

No project has been dated just yet, but we can expect to hear more in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Broken Roads from Drop Bear Bytes is the recipient of Screen Queensland funding
?>
News

Screen Queensland deploys $1 million in funding for local video games

A number of video game projects being developed in Queensland, Australia have received a funding boost from the state via…

Edmond Tran
redfall deep dive video
?>
News

Redfall deep dive reveals more of Arkane's vampire shooter

A new video has dived deep with Redfall, revealing more about the highly-anticipated vampire shooter.

Leah J. Williams
the-last-of-us-hbo-tv-series
?>
News

HBO reveals first footage of The Last of Us TV series adaptation

The Last of Us TV series will arrive in 2023, and HBO has shared its first official footage of the…

Edmond Tran
Diablo 4 iv
?>
News

Diablo IV will not include loot boxes, says Blizzard

Diablo IV will reportedly not include loot boxes, however there will be a battle pass for keen players.

Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2
?>
News

Death Stranding is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Death Stranding has joined Xbox Game Pass for PC, despite initially being a PlayStation exclusive.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login