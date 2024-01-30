News

 > News > Business

Day of the Devs becomes a fully independent, non-profit organisation

Day of the Devs is now officially a non-profit organisation working to support independent developers.
30 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
day of the devs non-profit

Business

Image: Day of the Devs

Share Icon

The organisers behind indie game celebration Day of the Devs have announced a major change for the event: going forward, it will now be run by an independent, non-profit team supported by its community. While it was previously operating in similar fashion, the Day of the Devs team have now confirmed the change, to fully establish the showcase as independent.

Day of the Devs originally began as a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit, although this was complicated by Double Fine’s acquisition by Xbox in 2019. Now, the organisation team is removing all ties to other companies, to better outline the showcase’s function, and highlight the importance of community support and donations.

“Over the last decade we have shined a bright sparkling spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at our in-person events, and reached millions of viewers through our virtual showcases, and we have done all of this for free – providing our programs for no cost to either developers, or players,” the Day of the Devs team said in its update.

Read: Double Fine launches 22-hour Psychonauts 2 documentary

“To do this we have relied heavily on industry sponsorship, proceeds from game bundles and largely donated time from our organisers, our game curation committee, and our collaborators. We have essentially always run things as a non-profit, but making it official – through a fiscal sponsorship partnership with Legacy Global – it opens us up to better funding opportunities, makes our fundraising efforts more transparent and public, and helps our sponsors and audience understand how critical their support truly is.”

As noted, Day of the Devs has partnered with charity organisation Legacy Global to enable new sponsorship opportunities, while making clear that all donated funds will be used to support and promote independent game developers going forward.

Alongside this announcement, Day of the Devs has also initiated a new charity drive with major rewards for donors – in the form of digital game codes, and physical Day of the Devs goodies – while also revealing three new, upcoming events it’s currently fundraising to hold:

  • Spring Day of the Devs (In-Person)
  • Summer Day of the Devs (Digital)
  • Winter Day of the Devs (In-Person and Digital)

“Your generous donations will ensure that Day of the Devs can continue to have awesome events year-round. All proceeds from donations will go directly to costs related to putting on our numerous shows, from our San Francisco Edition taking place in March, to our Digital Showcase at Summer Game Fest, to the Game Awards Edition in winter!”

You can learn more about Day of the Devs and future plans for upcoming showcases on the Day of the Devs website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Features Hardware
More
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
?>
Features

Grief in full colour – An interview with Abubakar Salim for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Abubakar Salim talks about how his experience with grief helped to shape the narrative of Surgent Studios' first game, Tales…

Christie McQualter
Persona 3 Reload changes
?>
News

Persona 3 Reload removes transphobic beach scene

An exchange between Akihiko, Junpei, and the protagonist has been rewritten entirely.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2024 dates
?>
News

PAX Aus locks in return for October 2024

PAX Aus 2024 is officially locked in at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Leah J. Williams
universal theme park super nintendo world
?>
News

Universal's new Florida theme park includes a Super Nintendo World

Universal Epic Universe is currently set to open in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
shapeshifter games volition studio
?>
News

Former Volition staff form new studio, Shapeshifter Games

Shapeshifter Games is a new co-development studio designed to aid AAA game development.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login