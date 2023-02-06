Darkest Dungeon 2 exits early access in May 2023

Darkest Dungeon 2, sequel to beloved dungeon crawler Darkest Dungeon, will officially exit early access on 8 May 2023. The game was first released in late 2021, and developers have spent two years refining its edges via player feedback, new features, and tweaks to the original formula.

In addition to announcing the game’s full release in a new blog, developer Red Hook Studios also revealed a ‘big’ new update is set to arrive for all Early Access players shortly. In the meantime, new players and those keen to learn more can jump into a newly-released Steam Next Fest demo to get a sense of the adventure.

According to Red Hook, the demo features four starting heroes and one full region filled with enemy factions. While the gameplay arena is limited, players will be able to explore the game’s main city and farm locations with their chosen heroes.

Read: Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two for January 2023 revealed

In addition to showcasing new gameplay, Steam Next Fest will also feature a Q&A session with Red Hook developers Chris Bourassa (Creative Director) and Tyler Sigman (Design Director), as well as a gameplay stream where players will learn more about Version 1.0, and what to expect when Darkest Dungeon 2 gets a full release.

For those who’ve waited patiently for more news, the end of Early Access is a positive sign.

It may also mean Darkest Dungeon 2 is slowly trundling its way towards a console release, as developers turn their attention to new avenues. Whatever the case, it’s an exciting time to be a Darkest Dungeon fan – and it should grow more exciting as Darkest Dungeon 2 heads towards a full release on 8 May 2023.