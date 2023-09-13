Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to get fresh livestream this week

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to get another major showcase on 14 September 2023, via a livestream presentation designed to reveal more about the expansion DLC – as well as a “surprise or two”. The return of CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire will reportedly spotlight new details about Idris Elba’s character, Solomon Reed, and will also feature fresh information about in-game radios, special abilities, and gameplay tweaks.

Phantom Liberty will see the return of Cyberpunk 2077‘s V and Johnny Silverhand, working a new quest shrouded in secrecy and political machinations, as once again, the future of the world and its freedom is at stake.

Given recent previews revealed Phantom Liberty is a complete overhaul of the Cyberpunk 2077 formula, with changes to combat, exploration, and overall game feel, we expect the new showcase will also provide a firmer look at how these changes will impact returning players. Previously, developers at CD Projekt Red have described the Phantom Liberty overhaul as significant, with core systems being reworked from the ground up.

CD Projekt Red also has precedent for launching award-winning expansions, with releases like Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone for The Witcher 3 providing meaty new storylines and content that elevated an already-great adventure.

While Cyberpunk 2077 had a much rockier path to success than its predecessor, there are still high hopes for Phantom Liberty, and how it may allow the game to finally live up to its potential.

How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty showcase in September 2023

The latest Night City Wire showcase, which will reveal more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, is set to air on 14 September 2023 on the CD Projekt Red Twitch and Cyberpunk YouTube channels. Here’s when it will air around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (15 September) | 11:00 pm AWST (14 September)

– 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (15 September) | 11:00 pm AWST (14 September) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZST (15 September)

– 3:00 am NZST (15 September) United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (14 September)

– 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (14 September) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm CET (14 September)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 26 September 2023.