Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the only planned game expansion

CD Projekt Red launched Cyberpunk 2077 with grand plans. The game was set to get several major expansions, including a multiplayer mode, and other DLC chapters. Now, it appears the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC will be the only expansion for the game.

In a reply to an eager fan on the YouTube trailer for the expansion, the official CD Projekt Red account said, ‘Glad to hear we sparked your interest [with Phantom Liberty]! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.’

It appears that following the launch of this chapter, work on the game will officially halt. There will be no multiplayer expansion, and no further story expansions. While Phantom Liberty will be a major, sweeping adventure on a grand scale, it will officially mark the end of the long-running Cyberpunk 2077 saga.

Read: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the game’s first major expansion

This won’t be the end of Cyberpunk 2077 in the long term, however. In a half-early earnings call detailed by VGC, CD Projekt Red leaders claimed the company is still committed to the future of the franchise, potentially via a brand new game.

‘On the question on further expansions for Cyberpunk, we decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles,’ Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s SVP of Business Development reportedly said on the call.

‘Having said that, we’re fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, so beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion. We’ve put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now with new stories, new experiences, new content.’

A sequel feels likely – although there’s hope CD Projekt Red has learned from the original game’s buggy launch and long development cycle.

There’s no doubt fans will be disappointed to learn the fate of the game, given CD Projekt Red has previously spoken about major, ongoing plans for the adventure. With resources now reallocated away from other planned expansions and a multiplayer mode, there’s hope the Phantom Liberty chapter will be an appropriate and worthy send-off.

Unfortunately, those on last-gen consoles won’t be able to experience this ending, as CD Projekt Red has already wrapped up development work on these versions of the game. This comes as particularly bad news for those who preordered the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Edition, who were promised immediate delivery of the expansion directly to their consoles. CD Projekt Red has apologised for this issue, and will offer Microsoft Store credit for those set to miss out.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the end of the Cyberpunk saga, is set for launch in 2023.