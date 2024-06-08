News

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance DLC adds couch co-op mode

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance DLC was revealed as part of Devolver Direct 2024 and is set to bring couch co-op to the game.
8 Jun 2024
Steph Panecasio
Cult of the Lamb Unholy Alliance

Image: Massive Monster

Runaway hit from Australian developer Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb is officially getting a DLC entitled Unholy Alliance – and it’s set to bring couch co-op to the cult (ahem) favourite.

Revealed as part of Devolver Direct 2024, Unholy Alliance will introduce new relics, follower quests, tarot cards, fleeces, traits, buildings, craftables and more. But it’s the couch co-op reveal that has really set lamb tongues wagging – with players able to help cultivate their flock together thanks to the presence of a Goat.

Per a press release from Devolver Digital: “Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new 2-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades.”

Read: Devolver Direct 2024: All the major news and announcements

Image: Massive Monster

When is Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance arriving?

Fortunately, worshippers and cultists won’t have to wait long for this new content, because Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance will be free for everyone, on both PC and consoles, on 12 August 2024.

It’s a big year for Massive Monster, with the reveal coming quick on the heels of an announcement that Creative Director Julian Wilton is going to be the Storytime Speaker for PAX Aus 2024. This was a huge feather in the studio’s cap, given the slot is typically reserved for international guests – like last year’s Erika Ishii.

Read: PAX Aus 2024: Cult of the Lamb dev Julian Wilton to open show

Check out the trailer for Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance below!

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

