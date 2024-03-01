Crash Team Rumble is getting its final update in March 2024

Following news that Toys for Bob is going independent, it’s been revealed that its multiplayer party game Crash Team Rumble is set to wind down. Per a pop-up that now appears on game start, a new update arriving on 4 March will be Crash Team Rumble‘s last, with no further content planned for release.

When the final update launches, players will gain access to a free 500-tier battle pass, with 104 new items to unlock, and a number of returning items and collectibles from past seasons. The game will remain live for now, and players will still be able to hop in for wumpa-slamming rounds, but there will be no additional content for the game. Crash Coins, the game’s in-game currency, will also be discontinued and no longer available for purchase.

Here’s the complete rundown of changes, via reporter Wario64:

“March 4, 2024 will be the final content update for Crash Team Rumble. The core game will still be live and players will have access to a free 500-tier battle pass that includes 104 new items. This will include all of the Battlepass content from Seasons 1 through 3, plus all the available event rewards.”

“Additionally, Crash Coin purchases will be turned off, and players can use their existing Crash Coins to purchase tier skips for the Battlepass.”

Read: Toys for Bob splits from Activision, goes independent

Crash Team Rumble is likely in a difficult spot, with Toys for Bob going independent.

Splitting from Activision means the studio no longer has the development rights to franchises like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, and while it’s working on a partnership with Microsoft, there is likely to be complications in the transition. It’s also fair to assume there’s a desire from Toys for Bob to move on from Crash Team Rumble and past adventures.

As recently confirmed in a blog post, the studio is working on a new game, and looking towards a brighter future as an independent company. To that end, it will seemingly leave the past behind.

Those still jumping in to enjoy rounds of Crash Team Rumble will be able to continue playing for the foreseeable future. While that may change eventually, an end for live service has not been formally detailed.