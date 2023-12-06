News

 > News > Mobile

Civilization: Eras & Allies is a new free-to-play 4X mobile game

Civilization: Eras & Allies was quietly soft-launched under an alternative moniker.
6 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
civilization eras and allies game

Mobile

Image: 2K Games

Share Icon

2K Games has announced the soft-launch of a new Civilization mobile game, titled Eras & Allies, with the game already available in select regions. As detailed in a press release, this mobile Civilization spin-off was actually soft launched under another title – Conquests and Alliances – 4X Empire Builder – but will now adopt the Civilization moniker.

The change is expected to appear on 5 December 2023, although the game will not receive a formal launch or announcement. Per 2K, the game is simply changing name to reflect the continued process of testing and development. It’s also likely the name change will attract renewed attention from franchise fans, as the Civilization series has earned an enthusiastic audience over the last three decades.

“As part of our continued efforts to explore and expand into new audiences, Civilization: Eras & Allies is in soft launch in limited territories,” 2K said of the game. “Civilization: Eras & Allies is a new standalone free-to-play mobile 4X social strategy game, featuring exciting new gameplay mechanics designed with the mobile social strategy gamer in mind.”

It appears this game aims to appeal to a broad global audience, and particularly to mobile gamers willing to invest money in seasonal content, and other microtransactions.

Read: Best mobile games of 2023 (so far)

As revealed in the game’s description, it features players embarking on journeys of conquest by stepping into the shoes of historically significant leaders, like Julius Caesar, Sun Tzu, Kusunoki Masashige, Joan of Arc, and others. “Conquests & Alliances is a strategy game that lets you reshape history. Joan of Arc will fight Julius Caesar, the army of Kusunoki Masashige will clash with ancient Egypt – will you be the all-time conqueror?”

The game adopts many of the same mechanics and design ideas of Civilization, so the transition to this branding is fairly unsurprising – although the development of a Civilization mobile game being kept firmly under wraps is unexpected.

Regardless, it should be worth keeping on eye on for those enjoy 4X strategy games.

In a statement, a 2K spokesperson has reassured curious players that work on this title does not impact the upcoming release of the next Civilization, as the mobile game is being developed by an external partner. “As we announced earlier this year, Firaxis Games is in active development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise. We are working with an external partner specialising in mobile social strategy games to develop Civilization: Eras & Allies.”

For those curious to learn more about Civilization: Eras & Allies, stay tuned for its soft-launch rebrand on 5 December 2023. The game is currently available on Android devices.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC
More
wapeach character design Fumihide Aoki
?>
News

Wapeach, an evil Princess Peach variant, revealed by Waluigi designer

Nintendo character designer Fumihide Aoki has revealed a first look at a cut "evil" variant of Princess Peach.

Leah J. Williams
Suicide Squad Rocksteady Games Batman
?>
News

James Gunn says DC video games won't need to fit movie canon after all

James Gunn has briefly commented on the state of DC's plans for its shared film universe.

Leah J. Williams
League of Geeks Solarium Infernum Jumplight Odyssey
?>
News

League of Geeks initiates significant layoffs, Jumplight Odyssey shelved

A lack of funding has seen the well-known Melbourne game developer cut over half its staff, as it urges fellow…

Edmond Tran
baldur's gate 3 mod aylin nexusmods
?>
News

Homophobic Baldur's Gate 3 mod removed by Nexus Mods

The mod in question attempted to erase representation of LGBTQIA+ characters in the game.

Leah J. Williams
f1 23 codemasters
?>
News

EA initiates layoffs at racing game studio, Codemasters

An unknown number of staff have been impacted by significant redundancies at EA's Codemasters.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login