Citizen Sleeper 2 announced, a sequel to the award-winning game

Developer Jump Over the Age and publisher Fellow Traveller have announced Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, a sequel to the acclaimed 2022 narrative game. It was previously announced in May 2023 that the individuals responsible for Citizen Sleeper had reunited to create a new game with Fellow Traveller, and this appears this is the title in question. A reveal trailer debuted at the 2023 PC Gaming Show.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will take place in a new location, with a new Sleeper protagonist. As in the original game, it tasks you with managing your story through a series of tough decisions, with your ability to take certain actions dictated by dice rolls. This go around, you’ll also be responsible for a spaceship and a crew, which should add several levels of complexity.

Here’s the detailed narrative from the developer, which accompanies the animated reveal trailer:

‘You are a Sleeper, an android built by Essen-Arp for whatever purpose your corporate owners dictate. After a daring escape, you’ve made it all the way out to the Starward Belt, a remote asteroid cluster at the edge of the Helion System, only to have swapped one form of control for another. You’re now under the thumb of Laine, a notorious gang leader who provides you with Stabilizer – the drug your android body needs to survive – and uses it to exert control over you.

It’s a miserable existence for you and Serafin, your colleague in servitude. Together, you hatch a plan to escape. After a desperate attempt to free yourself by rewriting the very code that governs your system, you are on the run with a malfunctioning body, a price on your head and no memory of your past.

The first thing you did was steal a ship. Keep it running, maintain it, even upgrade it, and maybe it will eventually carry you away from all this. But you can’t run it alone. You’ll need a crew, and while the Belt is full of those looking for work, it’s also full of trouble. Can you hold the ship together through this crisis? Can you build a refuge here, among the stars?

Meanwhile, there is a crisis unfolding in the Helion System. Two vast corporate entities are fighting a bitter, covert war that is touching everything, even the Starward Belt. Waves of refugees, shattered hulks of warring ships, strange new technologies, all of this and more is now washing up on the shore of the Belt. Navigate this shifting territory, take on contracts, get paid, and survive to see the next cycle.’

No release date for the game was given, though you can wishlist Citizen Sleeper 2 on Steam.

The original Citizen Sleeper is available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.