Celeste developer releases short Nintendo 64-style sequel

To celebrate the sixth anniversary of cult platformer Celeste, developer Maddy Makes Games has released a surprise sequel: Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain. This experimental game released on itch.io is designed with the aesthetics and gameplay of a Nintendo 64 platformer in mind – complete with blocky polygonal textures, and simplistic traversal challenges.

In Celeste 64, you once again play as franchise protagonist Madeline as she attempts to cross a snowy mountain, while also befriending a range of adorable little citizens along the way. It’s designed to be short and sweet, and also functions as a mini-sequel to the original game, with dialogue illuminating its place in Celeste canon.

“Relive the magic of Celeste Mountain alongside Madeline in this small, heartfelt 3D platformer,” reads the official description from Maddy Makes Games. “Created in a week(ish) by the Celeste team to celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary.”

So far, players have discovered a range of neat little features and easter eggs in Celeste 64, with many taking to social media to share their finds. While the game is only small, it appears there’s plenty to discover – including mini-games and story tidbits.

As noted by IGN, this spin-off isn’t the only game in the “extended” Celeste universe. To celebrate the game’s third anniversary, Maddy Makes Games released another pseudo-sequel, Celeste 2: Lani’s Trek, for the Pico-8 game engine. Both Celeste 2 and Fragments of the Mountain are more experimental works, but provide unique insight into Madeline’s journey, while showing off the talent of Maddy Makes Games.

For those looking to jump back into the world of Celeste, there’s now yet another fresh, nostalgia-infused means of lacing up Madeline’s mountain-climbing boots. While not a fully-fledged sequel, Fragments of the Mountain looks absolutely delightful, and should tide fans over until the next chapter in the Celeste story. You can check out the game on itch.io now.