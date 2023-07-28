Castlevania: Nocturne trailer introduces Richter Belmont

Netflix has released the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, an animated Castlevania spin-off following monster hunter, Richter Belmont. The new trailer gives a fresh look at Richter’s story, his position as the last descendant of the Belmont family, and his role in defeating a cavalcade of vampires who seek to gain power during the height of the French Revolution.

The trailer suggests this spin-off, like its predecessor, will focus on gory monster battles and sleek action, brought to life with the signature art style of Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Sonic Origins).

Here’s the official description for Castlevania: Nocturne, per Netflix:

‘In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.’

The story is reportedly inspired by Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, two of the most beloved Castlevania video games.

Castlevania: Nocturne – First Trailer

You can check out the new trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne below:

Castlevania: Nocturne is set to launch via Netflix on 28 September 2023, with an eight-episode season. Given the popularity of the original Castlevania series, which enjoyed a four season run on the platform, there is hope the world of Nocturne will expand in future.

For now, fans of the franchise can look forward to seeing Richter Belmont’s origin story unfold as Netflix continues to build its animated Castlevania universe.