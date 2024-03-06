Capcom announces two major livestreamed showcases

Capcom is set to reveal more about its new and upcoming games over two livestreamed showcases airing in early March 2024. Both showcases will contain tidbits, gameplay, and announcements for Capcom’s most-anticipated titles, with one showcase focussing solely on future releases, and the other focussed on new content for existing games.

As detailed, the first showcase airing 7 March will spotlight Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon’s Dogma 2. The second showcase airing 11 March will feature Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, and the Monster Hunter Stories remaster.

To keep fan expectations in check, Capcom has confirmed there will not be any news about Monster Hunter Wilds shown off. It has also confirmed each day’s showcase will be around 15-20 minutes, with hosting duties carried out by streamer FightinCowboy.

While Capcom has not detailed what to expect of these newly-announced showcases, we can assume day one will feature new gameplay and fresh details for Kunitsu-Gami and Dragon’s Dogma 2, and day two will feature announcements for new content or seasons in Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Now, as well as new information about Monster Hunter Stories.

Both showcases should be worth tuning in for, regardless of a lack of major surprises.

How to watch Capcom Highlights in March 2024

As announced, the Capcom Highlights showcases will air in early March 2024. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch them, based on time zones.

MARCH 7 SHOWCASE

Australia – 10:00 am AEDT | 9:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 March)

– 10:00 am AEDT | 9:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 March) New Zealand – 12:00 pm NZDT (8 March)

– 12:00 pm NZDT (8 March) United States – 3:00 pm PST | 6:00 pm EST (7 March)

– 3:00 pm PST | 6:00 pm EST (7 March) United Kingdom – 11:00 pm GMT (7 March)

MARCH 11 SHOWCASE

Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (12 March)

– 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (12 March) New Zealand – 11:00 am NZDT (12 March)

– 11:00 am NZDT (12 March) United States – 3:00 pm PDT | 6:00 pm EDT (11 March)

– 3:00 pm PDT | 6:00 pm EDT (11 March) United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT (11 March)

The Capcom Highlights showcases will air live on the Capcom website, YouTube, Twitch, and other social media channels.