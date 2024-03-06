News

 > News > Xbox

Capcom announces two major livestreamed showcases

The latest Capcom Highlights will focus on new and upcoming releases including Kunitsu-Gami and Dragon's Dogma 2.
6 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
dragon's dogma 2 capcom highlights showcase announcement

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom is set to reveal more about its new and upcoming games over two livestreamed showcases airing in early March 2024. Both showcases will contain tidbits, gameplay, and announcements for Capcom’s most-anticipated titles, with one showcase focussing solely on future releases, and the other focussed on new content for existing games.

As detailed, the first showcase airing 7 March will spotlight Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon’s Dogma 2. The second showcase airing 11 March will feature Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, and the Monster Hunter Stories remaster.

To keep fan expectations in check, Capcom has confirmed there will not be any news about Monster Hunter Wilds shown off. It has also confirmed each day’s showcase will be around 15-20 minutes, with hosting duties carried out by streamer FightinCowboy.

Read: Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2024

While Capcom has not detailed what to expect of these newly-announced showcases, we can assume day one will feature new gameplay and fresh details for Kunitsu-Gami and Dragon’s Dogma 2, and day two will feature announcements for new content or seasons in Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Now, as well as new information about Monster Hunter Stories.

Both showcases should be worth tuning in for, regardless of a lack of major surprises.

How to watch Capcom Highlights in March 2024

As announced, the Capcom Highlights showcases will air in early March 2024. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch them, based on time zones.

MARCH 7 SHOWCASE

  • Australia – 10:00 am AEDT | 9:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 March)
  • New Zealand – 12:00 pm NZDT (8 March)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PST | 6:00 pm EST (7 March)
  • United Kingdom – 11:00 pm GMT (7 March)

MARCH 11 SHOWCASE

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (12 March)
  • New Zealand – 11:00 am NZDT (12 March)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PDT | 6:00 pm EDT (11 March)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT (11 March)

The Capcom Highlights showcases will air live on the Capcom website, YouTube, Twitch, and other social media channels.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
control alan wake remedy entertainment
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass gets Control and more in March 2024

Xbox Game Pass is getting a solid range of new games in March 2024.

Leah J. Williams
MultiVersus return
?>
News

MultiVersus return teased on social media

The MultiVersus Twitter / X account has resurfaced for a quick teaser.

Leah J. Williams
msi claw handheld gaming device
?>
News

MSI Claw locks in March 2024 release date and global pricing

The MSI Claw handheld gaming PC is set to launch in March 2024.

Leah J. Williams
mass effect board game
?>
News

Mass Effect story board game launches later in 2024

Mass Effect the Board Game is set during the events of Mass Effect 3, and features many familiar characters.

Leah J. Williams
temtem game future
?>
News

Temtem developer Crema confirms two major updates remain

Support for Temtem is slowly winding down, as developer Crema turns its attention to new projects.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login