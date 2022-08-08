Call of Duty: Next will showcase the future of the franchise

Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a brand new global showcase set to reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. The show will be streamed on 15-16 September 2022 around the world, although an exact time is yet to be confirmed.

Those tuning in will be treated to a major franchise showcase charting the ‘imminent’ future of the beloved series, as well as more details about Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and the mobile exclusive version of Warzone, known as Project Aurora.

There’ll also be a full multiplayer reveal for MW2, and demonstrations from ‘fan-favourite’ streamers playing the game. If you’re keen, it’s best to keep an eye on social media for more details.

Read: Sony raises concerns over Xbox acquisition of Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a major beta in September

Also revealed alongside Call of Duty: Next were details about the Modern Warfare 2 open beta coming to all platforms in September. Over two weekends, players will be able to jump into the game and experience multiplayer combat across a number of maps, as well as a flythrough of Marina Bay Grand Prix (a race track-themed combat arena).

To access the game’s full open beta, you’ll need to have preordered it either online or in-store to nab a special code.

Here’s when you’ll be able to jump in:

Australia

Beta Weekend One: Saturday, 17 September 2022 at 3:00 am AEST – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.)

Saturday, 17 September 2022 at 3:00 am AEST – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.) Beta Weekend Two: Friday, 23 September 2022 at 3:00 am AEST – Monday, 26 September 2022 (Available on all platforms.)

United States

Beta Weekend One: Friday, 16 September at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.)

Friday, 16 September at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.) Beta Weekend Two: Thursday, 22 September 2022 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) – Monday, 26 September 2022 (Available on all platforms.)

United Kingdom

Beta Weekend One: Friday, 16 September at 7:00 pm CET – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.)

Friday, 16 September at 7:00 pm CET – Tuesday, 20 September 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only.) Beta Weekend Two: Thursday, 22 September 2022 at 7:00 pm CET – Monday, 26 September 2022 (Available on all platforms.)

Those who haven’t preordered will have a short window – between Sunday, 25 September 2022 at 3:00 am AEST and Monday, 26 September – to jump into the game. Following this, access will be cut off until the full game release.

You can find out more about the upcoming beta program on the official Infinity Ward blog. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 28 October 2022.