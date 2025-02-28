California Fire Relief Bundle launches on itch.io

Necrosoft Games has partnered with hundreds of video game and tabletop developers for a new California Fire Relief Bundle on itch.io raising funds for those impacted by the recent wildfires. As noted, these fires tore through Los Angeles, impacting residents in the Palisades and Eaton regions, as well as beyond, around Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, and the Hollywood Hills.

While the fires have now been largely contained, as Necrosoft Games notes in its bundle callout, those impacted will be rebuilding for years to come, and they need support to restore lost homes and infrastructure.

“Hundreds of game and tabletop game developers have gotten together to create this bundle in support of easing this pain,” the company announced. “All proceeds, minus processing fees, go to CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort), a Los Angeles-based organisation which offers direct monetary support to survivors of the fires, and supports projects for fire resilience in affected areas (and potential disaster zones).”

As noted, there are over 400 games, TTRPGs, asset packs and more included in this bundle, with developers from around the world collecting and sharing their resources for this charity initiative. For a minimum donation of USD $10 (around AUD $16), everyone who donates will get access to the entire bundle of games on itch.io – which includes a range of hidden gems, as well as more recognisable indie releases.

Read: Activision has raised USD $2.6 million for LA fire relief

While the point of the bundle is charity, and not necessarily getting yourself a nice treat, here’s the highlights of all the big games (and other cool adventures) included in the bundle:

Tunic – An award-winning puzzle-adventure game starring a tiny fox on a magical quest.

Hidden Folks – A very neat find-an-object game starring little people in a monochrome world.

Tangle Tower – A cool detective mystery game where you investigate spooky locations.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – A fast-paced cooking game.

Pine Shallows – A TTRPG adventure starring kids solving mysteries in a small town.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – A silly physics game about being an octopus dad.

The World We Left Behind – A TTRPG about exploring an abandoned alien planet.

Minit Fun Racer – A bite-sized racing game starring the tiny creatures of Minit.

SkateBIRD – A skateboarding sim where you are a skateboarding bird.

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered – A fun destruction game where you’re a mean cat.

What’s always great about these charity bundles is you get the chance to explore weird and wonderful little projects from a variety of developers you may have never considered or discovered on your own. Beyond the good feeling of contributing to ongoing fire relief efforts, you also get the pure joy of being able to play unique experiences from around the world, and to see just how magical and whimsical games and TTRPGs can be.

You can learn more about Necrosoft’s California Fire Relief Bundle on itch.io.