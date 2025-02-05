Activision has raised USD $2.6 million for LA fire relief

Activision has officially raised USD $2.6 million to aid in the Los Angeles fire recovery efforts, through both direct donation, and the launch of the limited time LA Fire Relief DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This included new skins, a charm, a blueprint, an emblem, a sticker, and a spray, for about USD $20.

In a post on X, the studio confirmed players have now raised USD $1.6 million individually, with these funds going to support the LAFD Foundation and Direct Relief, which are working to support local firefighters and rebuilding efforts in Southern California.

The LAFD Foundation provides equipment and funds programs to “help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.” Direct Relief shares a similar goal, and helps to equip “health professionals in resource-poor communities to meet the challenges of diagnosing, treating and caring for people in need.”

Activision’s contribution

In addition to the total raised for these organisations, Activision also previously donated USD $1 million outright. “As a company with roots deeply tied to the Los Angeles area, our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues, and residents impacted by the devastating fires,” the studio said at the time.

Read: Riot Games to launch LA fire fundraisers in Valorant, League of Legends

Activision is amongst a host of game studios which donated to fire relief efforts, with many operating in or near Los Angeles. Fellow LA residents Riot Games also contributed, with a special “Give Back Bundle” in Valorant, and the return of the Firefighter Tristana skin in League of Legends. Additionally, Sony donated USD $5 million to support first responders and rebuilding efforts.

As Los Angeles reckons with the impact of its devastating wildfires, which destroyed thousands of structures and led to the deaths of at least 25 people, donations like this will be essential to the rebuilding process.

For now, the LA Fire Relief bundle remains live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so those willing and able to make a contribution are still able.