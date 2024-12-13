Borderlands 4 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024

Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Software appeared at The Game Awards 2024 to reveal the first major trailer for Borderlands 4, which confirmed the game will introduce a new mech-based alien race as enemies.

In the trailer, we see a group of “psychos” fighting against aliens, seemingly in a war for their home planet. The trailer also introduced the four new heroes / Vault Hunters of Borderlands 4, who’ll fight against enemy forces by wielding a variety of weapons – guns, shields, and otherwise.

For those familiar with the Borderlands franchise, there was plenty familiar and new in this gameplay trailer. Of course, returning players will recognise the game’s unique FPS style, and its slapstick humour, but there was also plenty of fresh style and pizzazz on show.

Here’s to hoping Borderlands 4 can live up to the expectations of players who’ve long awaited a new, worthy entry in the series.

As previously announced, Borderlands 4 launches in 2025.