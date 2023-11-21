Xbox is giving away a custom Bluey Xbox console and controller

To celebrate the launch of Bluey: The Videogame, Xbox has revealed a special custom Bluey Xbox Series X console and controller set, designed to be given away to the biggest Bluey fans worldwide. The console features a full body wrap adorned with Bluey’s face, and resembles a miniature version of the iconic blue heeler. The custom controller included with the console features Bluey and her sister Bingo dancing, as seen in the opening credits of the show.

It’s a lovely set, and would certainly be an eye-catching inclusion in any gaming collection – but those looking to win the console will seemingly face stiff competition. So far, more than 132,000 people have entered the sweepstakes to win the Bluey console, which may be slightly daunting to those eyeing it off. That said, you’ve got to be ‘in it to win it’ and there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the ring.

To enter for a chance to win the custom Bluey Xbox console and controller, you’ll need to follow the official Xbox Twitter/X account, and retweet this sweepstakes tweet. Only those over 18 can enter, so any young Bluey fans will need to rely on a parent, but otherwise, the terms of entry are fairly loose.

Unlike some competitions, it is open to everyone in any country or region supported by Xbox services.

For those who miss out, it’s not all bad news – as Bluey: The Videogame is now available to purchase and play on any console, regardless of whether it sports a snazzy Bluey wrap. During the GamesHub review of the title, it proved to be a hit for its target audience, acting as an imaginative sandbox in the household of GamesHub Managing Editor, Edmond Tran.

“Simply being able to exist and wander around these locations is the reason why Bluey: The Videogame is exciting – even the grown-ups were excited to finally get a cohesive layout of the Heeler’s enviously enormous house and backyard to tour,” Tran wrote in his review.

“As I’d previously observed with My Friend Peppa Pig, these kids were simply thrilled with the ability to explore and mess around these familiar places, making up their own activities instead of playing the ones designed for the game itself.”

Bluey: The Videogame is out now for PC and consoles.