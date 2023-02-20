Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear remake launches in June 2023

Bloober Team has announced a June 2023 launch window for the upcoming, highly-anticipated Layers of Fear remake, which is set to reimagine all the hauntings and horrors of the original Layers of Fear (2016) and its sequel. IGN Fan Fest 2023 confirmed the game’s imminent launch, via a trailer showing off an oozing, haunted mansion, and plenty of nail-biting tension.

The remake is being co-developed with Anshar Studios, and will modernise the original duology for new audiences. As players work to solve (and survive) the game’s mysteries, they’ll unravel the tale of a strange painter in search of inspiration for a masterpiece.

The remake will also include aspects of the game’s sequel, which follows an actor at the mercy of an unseen, unhinged director. Both games will be weaved together in a new ‘reimagined’ story that spans generations.

Rather than being a simple remake, this game will act as a bridge, connecting both tales via an overarching narrative that expands plot lines, and elevates the fear factor. A new, concluding chapter will also tie the action in a neat bow – and likely provide a major teaser for the future of the franchise.

In recent years, Bloober Team has carved out a niche for itself as a purveyor of fine horror games. The Layers of Fear franchise cemented the studio’s legacy (alongside the brilliant Observer), and its return certainly feels earned.

The upcoming Layers of Fear remake should be an excellent revisitation of the series that put the studio on the map, with all the new content likely drawing newer and older players in.

Layers of Fear (2023) will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC in June 2023. The studio’s next major projects include a remake of Silent Hill 2, and a new survival horror game in development with Private Division.