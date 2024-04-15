EA’s Black Panther game will seemingly be open world

EA first announced work on a Black Panther game adaptation in mid-2023. Since then, we’ve heard very little about the adventure, but a newly-spotted job listing may reveal more about what’s to come.

As shared by Eurogamer, a new job listing on the EA website has called for a Principal Sandbox Designer to work with Cliffhanger Games, the studio “pioneering next-generation emergent storytelling beginning with Marvel’s Black Panther.”

The skills required, per the listing, include the ability to “design, prototype, and implement AI systems, encounters, and gameplay mechanics that contribute to a rich, sandbox environment.” Specifically, the right candidate will “work closely with the AI engineering team to create sophisticated AI behaviours that enhance the open-world experience, from urban crowds to wildlife ecosystems.”

Read: Black Panther solo game in development at EA’s new studio

This appears to be the first instance of EA’s Black Panther game being specifically referred to as open world. Previously, it was described only as an “original, single-player … action-adventure game exploring the world of Wakanda.”

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Kevin Stephens, game lead, said of the project.

“Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.”

Given Wakanda is such a rich setting, and that Black Panther’s ties to the country define his character and growth in the Marvel Comics source material, it makes sense that this upcoming game adaptation would be set within an open world. Wakanda has rarely been featured in this manner, so the game should provide ample opportunity to wander a novel, multi-layered land that has important ties to the Marvel mythos.

We’re likely to hear much more about EA’s Black Panther game over the coming year, as work continues on the ambitious project.