Billie Eilish is the latest Fortnite Festival icon

Billie Eilish is set to be featured in the latest season of Fortnite Festival, with new themed instruments, Jam Tracks, outfits, and more coming to the game from today. Those who purchase the game’s Premium Reward track will gain the Green Roots Billie Outfit, and there’s also a range of other collectibles that will be available during the season.

An additional “Ultraviolet Style” for Green Roots Billie, featuring an inverted black-and-green shirt, will be available as the final reward on this track. Before you hit that reward, you’ll unlock four premium Jam Tracks: ‘Maps’ by Maroon 5, ‘Friday I’m in Love’ by The Cure, ‘Youngblood’ by 5 Seconds of Summer, and ‘Oxytocin’ from Billie Eilish.

There’s also two new themed instruments available on the track: the Burial Mic, which is a neon green microphone, and the Sleeper Keys Keytar, which features the same colourway.

On the Free Reward track, players will be able to pick up a flaming lava bass, known as the Lavatronik Bass. There will also be four new Jam Tracks on this path: ‘Change’, ‘Silly Bros’, and ‘Sweet Victory’ from Epic Games, and ‘Runaway’ from Witchgang.

During the season, players will also be able to purchase new Billie Eilish tracks in the Shop, including Jam Tracks: ‘all the good girls go to hell’, ‘Happier Than Ever – Edit’ and ‘Therefore I Am’. There’s also new emotes themed after ‘bad guy’ and ‘you should see me in a crown’.

Later in the season, players can expect a new Billie Eilish outfit, and new Jam Tracks from her latest album – so stay tuned for a secondary drop closer to the May. As detailed, the Billie Eilish-themed season of Fortnite Festival ends on 13 June 2024, and there should be new goodies over the next few weeks to keep the season thrumming.

In future, Eilish could be succeeded by a range of other popular names. An alleged leak from Epic Games seems to indicate Snoop Dogg or Metallica could be the featured guests for upcoming in-game seasons of Fortnite Festival – but nothing is confirmed just yet. Stay tuned to see what Epic Games has in store.