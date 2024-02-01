News

 > News > Hardware

PDP reveals Riffmaster guitar controller for Rock Band 4, Fortnite Festival

A new era of console peripherals is upon us, as PDP reveals its snazzy Riffmaster guitar controller.
1 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
riffmaster pdp guitar controller

Hardware

Image: PDP

Share Icon

Controller maker PDP has revealed the dawn of a new era of musical console peripherals, with the arrival of the PDP Riffmaster guitar controller. This guitar-shaped instrument is designed to be compatible with Rock Band 4 as well as Fortnite Festival, allowing players to perform rock and pop tracks while indulging their rock star fantasies.

The Riffmaster is currently set to launch in two versions: for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Both are planned to release simultaneously in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere], and they’re likely to be very popular.

Beyond being a cool controller for new generation rhythm and rock games, there’s a certain layer of nostalgia associated with gaming-focused music peripherals. The Guitar Hero series is widely beloved, and it popularised the use of plastic guitars in gaming – with nearly every gamer of the 2000s owning one of those guitars (or at least, having access to one through friends).

It’s been a long time since these guitars have been in the zeitgeist, but with newer rhythm games like Rock Band 4 and Fortnite Festival reintroducing audiences to the rhythm game genre, it certainly feels like high time for a new guitar peripheral.

As detailed, the PDP Riffmaster will include a special thumbstick on the back of the guitar’s head, toggle controls, strum and whammy bars, dedicated audio controls and an audio jack, as well as a wireless connection. PDP has promised 36 hours of battery life per charge, which should give users plenty of time for tunes.

At this stage, PDP has confirmed Rock Band 4 compatibility will be available on launch, with Fortnite Festival compatibility arriving after a period of testing, following a game update led by developer Harmonix.

Those keen to indulge their nostalgia, or experience the joy of gamified guitar playing, should keep an eye out for more news shortly. A price and preorder date for the PDP Riffmaster has not been revealed, but we anticipate more news in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
foamstars gameplay playstation plus subscribers
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Monthly free games for February 2024 revealed

Here's all the latest free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 7 date night fortress sydney
?>
News

Fortress Sydney is hosting a cute Final Fantasy 7 date night for Valentine's Day

Square Enix and Fortress Sydney have teamed up for an adorable Valentine's Day event.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets dedicated PlayStation State of Play in February 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to get a dedicated State of Play showcase in February 2024.

Leah J. Williams
until dawn ps5 pc remaster
?>
News

Until Dawn is getting a PS5 and PC remaster in 2024

Until Dawn is officially getting a remaster for PS5 and PC.

Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2 gameplay trailer
?>
News

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets odd new trailer

Death Stranding 2 is officially subtitled "On the Beach" and it's coming in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login