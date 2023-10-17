Bethesda’s Pete Hines is retiring after 24 years

Bethesda head of publishing Pete Hines has announced his retirement from the company, after 24 years aiding development of various iconic franchises including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and more. The news was announced via Twitter/X, in a post where Hines thanked Bethesda and its fan community for their support over the years.

“After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end,” Hines said. “I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life.”

“This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.”

Hines has claimed his decision does not mean “goodbye” as he’ll continue to support Bethesda and its fan community going forward. Hines has been a very visible part of the company in recent years, becoming a familiar face to many across appearances on stage at E3, and other video game showcases.

In a statement, the Bethesda Twitter/X account has thanked Hines for his tenure, describing his public presence as only a “small part” of his role at the company.

“The way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity and passion,” the post said. “His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organisation that it is today. His vision helped push us forward, and his hard work inspired us.”

Notably, Hines’ departure arrives at an intriguing time for Bethesda and its parent company, Microsoft. Recently, Microsoft’s planned acquisition of major studio Activision Blizzard was officially approved worldwide, paving the way for major changes at the company. At this stage, it’s unknown whether the acquisition will impact Bethesda and other studios under Microsoft. For now, it appears Hines’ departure is purely voluntary, and well-earned after an impressive two-decade-long tenure at the company.

Hines has enthused about his next steps, which – according to Bethesda’s Twitter – will include gaming, caring for foster puppies, having fun, and card collecting.